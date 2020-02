The Licking County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of the financial secretary of the Hartford Fair Board.

Sheriff’s detectives said that 48-year-old Brooke Williams Browning of Centerburg has been charged with felony theft for the misappropriation of funds from the Hartford Fair accounts.

Officials said the missing or improperly spent funds appear to exceed $11,000. A financial audit is currently underway to determine if additional funds have been misspent.