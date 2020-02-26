FDU looks to extend streak vs Bryant

Bryant (14-15, 6-10) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (9-18, 7-9)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Bryant. In its last five wins against the Bulldogs, Fairleigh Dickinson has won by an average of 9 points. Bryant’s last win in the series came on Jan. 28, 2017, a 73-72 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Bryant has benefited heavily from its seniors. Adam Grant, Michael Green III, Ikenna Ndugba and Hall Elisias have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Green has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Bryant field goals over the last three games. Green has accounted for 18 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-10 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 9-8 when it scores at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bryant is a perfect 10-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 4-15 when opponents score more than 63.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant as a team has made 8.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among NEC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com