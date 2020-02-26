Century Bank raises $81,0000 for United Way

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A bank held an event tonight to help a local organization.

Century National Bank handed over a check for $81,000 for the United Way at their location in Downtown Zanesville Wednesday evening. Senior Vice President Commercial Lending Alton Thompson says the money was raised both externally and internally.

“We’re proud of the $81,000 that we’re contributing this year. Very proud of that number. It’s not something that we openly talk about or brag about or anything but if you really think about the participation here internally that it took to raise $81,000 it’s pretty special. It’s a special place to work and we’re proud of the partnership we have with United Way.”

Kyle Dunn the Resource Development Director for United Way says they’ve been longterm partners with the bank.

“Century does a lot for United Way. They have volunteers who volunteer for programs throughout the year. They have volunteers who volunteer in terms of fundraising. They volunteer in terms of helping us decide where the money can go.”

Internally, the company raised $6,025.