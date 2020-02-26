Carr Center Director Dispels Cake Auction Myths

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Executive Director of the Carr Center is taking a moment to dispel some myths and misconceptions about the annual Carr Center Cake Auction.

The yearly fundraising event has grown in popularity during its decades-long run. Some rumors and half-truths have creeped into conversations about the event and who can participate.

“The cake auction really is for everyone in the community and there are a lot of myths that surround the cake auction in that it’s too big of an event or the auction items are too expensive or you might need a professional baker to do your cake, but we are here to show you that the cake auction can be for any person of any age from any organization or none at all and that incentive items can be large and small.”

Hasler explains the mission of the Carr Center and who they serve.

“The cake auction of course every single year supports the ten programs of the Carr Center. The Carr Center takes care of very young children in pediatric speech therapy services, reading services, all the way through the human spectrum up through adult day health care and supporting those family care givers. We continue to grow and try to be relevant to the needs of this community.”

This year’s Carr Center Cake Auction is scheduled for April 22nd through the 24th. It will again be broadcast live on AM 1240.