Art Show Planned for June in Norwich

NORWICH, Ohio — One Norwich village councilman is focusing on art as a way to renew his community.

Tim Taylor is working with the Appalachian Hills of Ohio Territory to host the North American Contemporary Ceramics Competition in June.

“We here in Norwich have two great venues. We have exquisite botanical gardens that the competition will be held in. We will have a garden party afterward with live jazz and food, as well as this historic store that you’re standing in for a donor party. Everybody’s invited. Come and be part of it.”

The arts competition will feature a total of $7,500 dollars in prizes.

“They will bring one piece that they are entering for a competition for $7,500. First prize is $2,500, second is $1,500, third $1,000 and then there are five $500 prizes which kind of makes it worth the trip. Most ceramic competitions do not feature money, they feature prestige. This does both. We have three artists who are judges who are extremely well-known in the field of ceramics nationwide, worldwide. We’re putting on a big show.”

The event is planned for June 12 & 13 and is scheduled to take place at the Old Stone House Nursery and Botanical Gardens of Norwich.