Updated on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 at 4:51 PM EST:

TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers likely during the early evening, and then scattered rain showers possible during the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog possible during the evening and overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 36°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph towards sunrise. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers possible around sunrise, and then occasional rain showers likely during the late morning, and then rain during the early afternoon, and then rain, mixing with and becoming all snow, during the late afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 49° during the early afternoon, dropping to 39° during the late afternoon. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Snow during the early evening, and then occasional snow showers likely during the late evening, and then widely scattered snow showers possible during the overnight. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 24°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New snow accumulations around an inch possible.

THURSDAY: Widely scattered snow showers possible during the early morning, and then a stray snow shower possible during the morning, and then a stray snow shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 35°. Windy, with west winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early morning, increasing to 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible during the afternoon. New snow accumulations less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 18°. Windy, with west winds at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the morning, and then widely scattered snow showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 35°. New snow accumulations less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Lows around 16°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 34°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 18°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 42°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 22°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 48°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Lows around 40°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 52°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our “Texas” low pressure has moved into central West Virginia and weakened a bit since last night, now with a minimum central pressure of 1006 mb. The WPC Surface Analysis map identifies three distinct areas of low pressure; one near Cincinnati at 1007 mb, “Texas” in central West Virginia, and a third near Asheville, NC at 1007 mb. Together, these three areas of low pressure appear as one system, and for simplicity of the forecast discussion will be treated as such. Despite the fact that “Texas” will weaken and a new low will take over, I am going to continue to designate this system as “Texas”. On the latest upper level maps, a semi-closed upper level pressure is located around Kansas and Oklahoma (this is a different one, not the one from a few days ago). This upper level low pressure will gradually weaken tonight, and by the time it arrives it to our region, it will be an upper level trough, but still enough to help out our “Texas” system.

For tonight, “Texas” is going to remain relatively stationary across portions of West Virginia and western Pennsylvania. Mid-level moisture indicates that a patch of drier air is centered around our region, with the mid-level moisture now located more so in northern Ohio and northern Pennsylvania. Additional mid-level moisture can be found near our semi-closed upper level low pressure, and this moisture is going to get pulled into our “Texas” system during the day on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, for tonight, expect scattered rain showers to be possible (a 50% precipitation coverage probability). The bulk of the rain from this system will be positioned north of I-70 in northern Ohio, but some rain will still be around our region. The closed upper level low pressure will enter the Ohio River Valley by late Wednesday Morning as an upper level trough. This is going to revamp the “Texas” system and cause it to rapidly intensify. As mid-level moisture gets pulled into the overall system, a new batch of rain will move towards our area as a surface trough of low pressure. This rain may be steady at times, and for this reason I raised the precipitation coverage probability in our region up to 100% for Wednesday Afternoon. However, the center of the “Texas” system appears to reemerge in western Virginia. This will be the new low that takes over the entire system. Cooler air will quickly pour into the region as the upper level trough moves into Ohio. The rain in our region will then begin to switch over to snow sometime between 5pm and 8pm Wednesday Evening. Depending on how things go, this snow may be near-steady or steady during the first hours after the changeover. Given the fact that the ground may be a smidge too warm at first (given the rain), it may take a little while for the ground to cool down. Nonetheless, snow fall rates may briefly be enough for it to overcome the melting, and for this reason I have went ahead and gone with an inch of snow accumulation possible in our area. I am going to be ironing out the details this evening, but it appears that the best chances for snow accumulations will be our northern counties. As the whole system moves towards New England on Thursday Morning, the snow showers will quickly taper away. I am including the possibility of some widely scattered snow showers in our area for Thursday Morning, but likely that will mostly be off to our east around New Philadelphia, OH.

In addition to the snow chances, wind conditions are looking likely, especially on Thursday. As the whole “Texas” system moves off into New England, the pressure gradient does appear to tighten as the “Texas” low intensifies rapidly off to our east. It seems likely that winds are going to be gusting upwards of 40 mph as we head into Thursday Afternoon, likely from the west – although it may end up being slightly west-northwest. These winds, plus the clouds in our region, will likely help to keep our high temperatures in the mid-30s as we head into Thursday, but they will also help to keep our temperatures from plummeting during the overnight, instead leveling out in the mid-teens.

The whole upper level trough system remains in place right over the Great Lakes through the day Friday and even into part of Saturday.

On Friday, a little low pressure associated with a little disturbance in the upper levels looks as though it will push through central Ohio. This may very well bring some snow showers into our area. For now, I have assigned it as “widely scattered” with a 40% precipitation coverage probability as it appears that most of the snow will remain south of I-70, thus only really affecting about half of our region. This is something I will also take more of a look at later this evening.

Things will then begin to warm up as the upper level trough moves out of the region by Saturday Night and into early Sunday Morning. Temperatures will begin to rise into the mid-40s by the time we get to Monday, and then possibly into the 50s by the time we get towards the day Tuesday. Naturally these warmer temperatures will be the result of what appears to be another low pressure system that will move towards our area during the beginning of the work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

