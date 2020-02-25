Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Can. Glenoak 50, Louisville 34
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 2=
Wooster 59, Alliance 47
Region 4=
Centerville 80, Fairborn 29
Cin. La Salle 60, Middletown 49
Cin. Princeton 60, Cin. Winton Woods 53
Cin. Walnut Hills 55, Cin. Sycamore 23
Hamilton 70, Cin. Mt. Healthy 51
Huber Hts. Wayne 55, Day. Carroll 50
W. Chester Lakota W. 74, Mason 66
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Coventry 60, Norton 53
Akr. East 65, Alliance Marlington 57
Ashtabula Edgewood 95, Cle. VASJ 94, 2OT
Aurora 61, Peninsula Woodridge 56
Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Can. South 35
Canfield 58, Salem 53
Chagrin Falls 74, Ravenna 59
Chardon NDCL 61, Cle. Hay 47
Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 46
Cortland Lakeview 53, Hubbard 44
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Gates Mills Hawken 35
E. Cle. Shaw 70, Geneva 45
Gates Mills Gilmour 73, Mogadore Field 30
Orange 71, Tallmadge 59
Poland Seminary 52, Niles McKinley 28
Youngs. East 58, Girard 49
Youngs. Ursuline 72, Warren Howland 70
Region 6=
Bay Village Bay 74, Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, OT
Bellville Clear Fork 72, Galion 52
Celina 57, Napoleon 44
Elida 47, Kenton 42
LaGrange Keystone 81, Medina Buckeye 68
Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Lorain Clearview 54
Norwalk 60, Milan Edison 32
Oak Harbor 70, Tol. Woodward 47
Oberlin Firelands 67, Sheffield Brookside 52
Port Clinton 58, Clyde 48
Sandusky Perkins 45, Bellevue 41
Tol. Scott 69, Maumee 53
Region 7=
Byesville Meadowbrook 69, Wintersville Indian Creek 22
Cambridge 55, Steubenville 37
Zanesville Maysville 82, Zanesville 52
Region 8=
Cin. McNicholas 62, Wilmington 48
Day. Dunbar 69, Eaton 50
Kettering Alter 91, Day. Ponitz Tech. 64
Spring. Kenton Ridge 59, Bellbrook 43
Trotwood-Madison 83, Bellefontaine 48
Division III=
Region 9=
Beachwood 92, Cle. MLK 56
Brookfield 68, Orwell Grand Valley 60
Can. Cent. Cath. 73, Hanoverton United 28
Canfield S. Range 62, Rootstown 36
Doylestown Chippewa 54, Orrville 36
E. Can. 64, Campbell Memorial 51
Kirtland 67, Middlefield Cardinal 37
Louisville Aquinas 60, Columbiana Crestview 49
Mineral Ridge 83, Jefferson Area 60
Oberlin 76, Burton Berkshire 51
Smithville 70, Ashland Mapleton 31
Warren Champion 59, Ravenna SE 48
Warrensville Hts. 78, Brooklyn 24
Wellington 59, Akr. Manchester 57
Wickliffe 72, Garfield Hts. Trinity 41
Youngs. Liberty 55, Conneaut 50
Youngs. Mooney 55, E. Palestine 35
Region 10=
Ashland Crestview 65, Bucyrus 43
Castalia Margaretta 72, Attica Seneca E. 49
Cols. Africentric 76, Cols. Cristo Rey 28
Fostoria 77, Bucyrus Wynford 71
Genoa Area 55, Liberty Center 47
Harrod Allen E. 60, Lima Bath 49
Johnstown-Monroe 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 54
Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Paulding 47
Richwood N. Union 71, Amanda-Clearcreek 55
Sherwood Fairview 45, Delphos Jefferson 44
Swanton 48, Montpelier 41
Tontogany Otsego 59, Van Buren 41
Region 11=
Barnesville 65, Coshocton 56
Belmont Union Local 76, Rayland Buckeye 52
Beverly Ft. Frye 63, Bellaire 32
Martins Ferry 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 35
McConnelsville Morgan 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 74, Newcomerstown 27
Zanesville W. Muskingum 58, Sugarcreek Garaway 51
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 64, Richmond Edison 19
Region 12=
Batavia Clermont NE 56, Cin. Summit Country Day 41
Camden Preble Shawnee 64, Day. Christian 35
Cin. Deer Park 77, Cin. Seven Hills 35
Cin. Mariemont 60, Williamsburg 21
Cin. Taft 74, Lees Creek E. Clinton 29
Day. Stivers 64, Spring. NE 39
Middletown Madison Senior 54, Mechanicsburg 40
Milton-Union 61, Arcanum 25
Division IV=
Region 13=
Crestline 54, New London 52
Fairport Harbor Harding 65, Ashtabula St. John 58
Kinsman Badger 67, N. Bloomfield 12
Lisbon David Anderson 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 43
Lowellville 61, Leetonia 26
Lucas 69, Mansfield Christian 43
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44, Heartland Christian 40
Newbury 49, Cortland Maplewood 48
Norwalk St. Paul 58, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 51
Rittman 56, Cuyahoga Hts. 42
Warren Lordstown 63, Southington Chalker 43
Youngs. Valley Christian 46, Wellsville 43
Region 14=
Arlington 76, McComb 40
Lima Perry 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 25
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Lima Temple Christian 22
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Spencerville 56
New Riegel 58, Dola Hardin Northern 52
Pandora-Gilboa 44, Continental 33
Stryker 45, W. Unity Hilltop 37
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 38, Holgate 23
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 64, Bowerston Conotton Valley 13
Cols. Grandview Hts. 59, Fairfield Christian 19
Crooksville 52, Franklin Furnace Green 48
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 47, Cols. Patriot Prep 43
Leesburg Fairfield 63, Crown City S. Gallia 43
Malvern 77, Bridgeport 44
New Boston Glenwood 43, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40
New Matamoras Frontier 68, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, OT
Newark Cath. 55, Howard E. Knox 46
Peebles 70, Beaver Eastern 35
Sarahsville Shenandoah 79, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 63
Shadyside 60, Caldwell 45
Shekinah Christian 51, Tree of Life 28
Strasburg-Franklin 47, Hannibal River 21
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 56, Toronto 41
Zanesville Rosecrans 72, Beallsville 26
Region 16=
Botkins 58, DeGraff Riverside 33
Cardington-Lincoln 57, Delaware Christian 45
Cols. Wellington 72, Northside Christian 25
Ft. Loramie 39, Union City Mississinawa Valley 25
Morral Ridgedale 56, Grove City Christian 50
Spring. Cath. Cent. 39, Day. Miami Valley 33
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 45, Legacy Christian 33
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 61, Cin. College Prep. 50
Sugar Grove Berne Union 56, Granville Christian 45
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, North Intl 40
Fredericktown 45, London Madison Plains 43
Milford Center Fairbanks 45, Marion Elgin 23
___
