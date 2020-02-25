Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Can. Glenoak 50, Louisville 34

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Region 2=

Wooster 59, Alliance 47

Region 4=

Centerville 80, Fairborn 29

Cin. La Salle 60, Middletown 49

Cin. Princeton 60, Cin. Winton Woods 53

Cin. Walnut Hills 55, Cin. Sycamore 23

Hamilton 70, Cin. Mt. Healthy 51

Huber Hts. Wayne 55, Day. Carroll 50

W. Chester Lakota W. 74, Mason 66

Division II=

Region 5=

Akr. Coventry 60, Norton 53

Akr. East 65, Alliance Marlington 57

Ashtabula Edgewood 95, Cle. VASJ 94, 2OT

Aurora 61, Peninsula Woodridge 56

Canal Fulton Northwest 55, Can. South 35

Canfield 58, Salem 53

Chagrin Falls 74, Ravenna 59

Chardon NDCL 61, Cle. Hay 47

Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 46

Cortland Lakeview 53, Hubbard 44

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Gates Mills Hawken 35

E. Cle. Shaw 70, Geneva 45

Gates Mills Gilmour 73, Mogadore Field 30

Orange 71, Tallmadge 59

Poland Seminary 52, Niles McKinley 28

Youngs. East 58, Girard 49

Youngs. Ursuline 72, Warren Howland 70

Region 6=

Bay Village Bay 74, Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, OT

Bellville Clear Fork 72, Galion 52

Celina 57, Napoleon 44

Elida 47, Kenton 42

LaGrange Keystone 81, Medina Buckeye 68

Lodi Cloverleaf 58, Lorain Clearview 54

Norwalk 60, Milan Edison 32

Oak Harbor 70, Tol. Woodward 47

Oberlin Firelands 67, Sheffield Brookside 52

Port Clinton 58, Clyde 48

Sandusky Perkins 45, Bellevue 41

Tol. Scott 69, Maumee 53

Region 7=

Byesville Meadowbrook 69, Wintersville Indian Creek 22

Cambridge 55, Steubenville 37

Zanesville Maysville 82, Zanesville 52

Region 8=

Cin. McNicholas 62, Wilmington 48

Day. Dunbar 69, Eaton 50

Kettering Alter 91, Day. Ponitz Tech. 64

Spring. Kenton Ridge 59, Bellbrook 43

Trotwood-Madison 83, Bellefontaine 48

Division III=

Region 9=

Beachwood 92, Cle. MLK 56

Brookfield 68, Orwell Grand Valley 60

Can. Cent. Cath. 73, Hanoverton United 28

Canfield S. Range 62, Rootstown 36

Doylestown Chippewa 54, Orrville 36

E. Can. 64, Campbell Memorial 51

Kirtland 67, Middlefield Cardinal 37

Louisville Aquinas 60, Columbiana Crestview 49

Mineral Ridge 83, Jefferson Area 60

Oberlin 76, Burton Berkshire 51

Smithville 70, Ashland Mapleton 31

Warren Champion 59, Ravenna SE 48

Warrensville Hts. 78, Brooklyn 24

Wellington 59, Akr. Manchester 57

Wickliffe 72, Garfield Hts. Trinity 41

Youngs. Liberty 55, Conneaut 50

Youngs. Mooney 55, E. Palestine 35

Region 10=

Ashland Crestview 65, Bucyrus 43

Castalia Margaretta 72, Attica Seneca E. 49

Cols. Africentric 76, Cols. Cristo Rey 28

Fostoria 77, Bucyrus Wynford 71

Genoa Area 55, Liberty Center 47

Harrod Allen E. 60, Lima Bath 49

Johnstown-Monroe 66, Baltimore Liberty Union 54

Lima Cent. Cath. 49, Paulding 47

Richwood N. Union 71, Amanda-Clearcreek 55

Sherwood Fairview 45, Delphos Jefferson 44

Swanton 48, Montpelier 41

Tontogany Otsego 59, Van Buren 41

Region 11=

Barnesville 65, Coshocton 56

Belmont Union Local 76, Rayland Buckeye 52

Beverly Ft. Frye 63, Bellaire 32

Martins Ferry 41, Magnolia Sandy Valley 35

McConnelsville Morgan 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 74, Newcomerstown 27

Zanesville W. Muskingum 58, Sugarcreek Garaway 51

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 64, Richmond Edison 19

Region 12=

Batavia Clermont NE 56, Cin. Summit Country Day 41

Camden Preble Shawnee 64, Day. Christian 35

Cin. Deer Park 77, Cin. Seven Hills 35

Cin. Mariemont 60, Williamsburg 21

Cin. Taft 74, Lees Creek E. Clinton 29

Day. Stivers 64, Spring. NE 39

Middletown Madison Senior 54, Mechanicsburg 40

Milton-Union 61, Arcanum 25

Division IV=

Region 13=

Crestline 54, New London 52

Fairport Harbor Harding 65, Ashtabula St. John 58

Kinsman Badger 67, N. Bloomfield 12

Lisbon David Anderson 48, Berlin Center Western Reserve 43

Lowellville 61, Leetonia 26

Lucas 69, Mansfield Christian 43

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44, Heartland Christian 40

Newbury 49, Cortland Maplewood 48

Norwalk St. Paul 58, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 51

Rittman 56, Cuyahoga Hts. 42

Warren Lordstown 63, Southington Chalker 43

Youngs. Valley Christian 46, Wellsville 43

Region 14=

Arlington 76, McComb 40

Lima Perry 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 25

Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Lima Temple Christian 22

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 59, Spencerville 56

New Riegel 58, Dola Hardin Northern 52

Pandora-Gilboa 44, Continental 33

Stryker 45, W. Unity Hilltop 37

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 38, Holgate 23

Region 15=

Berlin Hiland 64, Bowerston Conotton Valley 13

Cols. Grandview Hts. 59, Fairfield Christian 19

Crooksville 52, Franklin Furnace Green 48

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 47, Cols. Patriot Prep 43

Leesburg Fairfield 63, Crown City S. Gallia 43

Malvern 77, Bridgeport 44

New Boston Glenwood 43, Mowrystown Whiteoak 40

New Matamoras Frontier 68, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, OT

Newark Cath. 55, Howard E. Knox 46

Peebles 70, Beaver Eastern 35

Sarahsville Shenandoah 79, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 63

Shadyside 60, Caldwell 45

Shekinah Christian 51, Tree of Life 28

Strasburg-Franklin 47, Hannibal River 21

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 56, Toronto 41

Zanesville Rosecrans 72, Beallsville 26

Region 16=

Botkins 58, DeGraff Riverside 33

Cardington-Lincoln 57, Delaware Christian 45

Cols. Wellington 72, Northside Christian 25

Ft. Loramie 39, Union City Mississinawa Valley 25

Morral Ridgedale 56, Grove City Christian 50

Spring. Cath. Cent. 39, Day. Miami Valley 33

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 45, Legacy Christian 33

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 61, Cin. College Prep. 50

Sugar Grove Berne Union 56, Granville Christian 45

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 88, North Intl 40

Fredericktown 45, London Madison Plains 43

Milford Center Fairbanks 45, Marion Elgin 23

