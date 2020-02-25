Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Whitehall-Yearling 55, Sparta Highland 32
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Region 1=
Can. Glenoak 50, Louisville 34
Eastlake N. 66, Mentor 48
Lyndhurst Brush 61, Euclid 56
N. Can. Hoover 45, Massillon Jackson 18
Stow-Munroe Falls 47, Aurora 41
Warren Harding 55, Canfield 33
Region 2=
Akr. Hoban 32, Medina Highland 28
Macedonia Nordonia 50, Strongsville 40
Westlake 68, N. Ridgeville 55
Region 4=
W. Chester Lakota W. 66, Fairfield 31
Division II=
Region 7=
Hebron Lakewood 67, London 57
Region 8=
Caledonia River Valley 62, Granville 57, OT
Plain City Jonathan Alder 30, Bloom-Carroll 21
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
