S. Illinois looks for home win vs Indiana St.

Indiana State (16-11, 9-7) vs. Southern Illinois (16-13, 10-6)

SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois looks for its fifth straight win over Indiana State at SIU Arena. The last victory for the Sycamores at Southern Illinois was a 59-56 win on Jan. 10, 2015.

FAB FRESHMEN: Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Salukis points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Tyreke Key has connected on 40.3 percent of the 129 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Salukis are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 10-13 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Sycamores are 5-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 11-11 when falling short of that total.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Sycamores have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Salukis. Southern Illinois has 28 assists on 66 field goals (42.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Indiana State has assists on 35 of 66 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern Illinois defense has allowed only 60.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Salukis 10th among Division I teams. The Indiana State offense has averaged 68.6 points through 27 games (ranked 222nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com