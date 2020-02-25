Philadelphia takes on Cleveland following Embiid’s 49-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (36-22, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-41, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Joel Embiid scored 49 points in the 76ers’ 129-112 victory against the Hawks.

The Cavaliers are 11-29 in conference games. Cleveland has a 2-25 record against teams above .500.

The 76ers are 24-15 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the NBA with 25.8 assists per game led by Ben Simmons averaging 8.2.

The two teams matchup for the fourth time this season. The 76ers defeated the Cavaliers 141-94 in their last matchup on Dec. 7. Simmons led Philadelphia with 34 points, and Darius Garland paced Cleveland scoring 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love is shooting 45.2 percent and averaging 17.5 points. Andre Drummond is shooting 58.3 percent and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Embiid leads the 76ers averaging 23.8 points and grabbing 12.0 rebounds. Tobias Harris has averaged 7.1 rebounds and added 17.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 113.1 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points on 50.0 percent shooting.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 110.5 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dante Exum: day to day (ankle), Alfonzo McKinnie: day to day (foot).

76ers: Norvel Pelle: out (illness), Ben Simmons: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.