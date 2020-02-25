Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Chatham Glenwood 59, Rochester 28
Danville 69, Rantoul 38
Loyola 75, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 29
O’Fallon 61, Edwardsville 58
1A Casey (C.-Westfield) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Altamont 64, Sandoval 29
Brownstown – St. Elmo 75, Patoka 71
Casey-Westfield 66, Martinsville 21
Cumberland 52, Arcola 26
Red Hill 63, Cisne 52
Stewardson-Strasburg 60, ALAH 44
1A Danville (Schlarman) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Champaign Judah Christian 78, Decatur Christian 27
Colfax Ridgeview 60, Armstrong 27
Cullom Tri-Point 55, Gilman Iroquois West 44
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 68, Danville Schlarman 52
Decatur St. Teresa 76, DeLand-Weldon 11
Heyworth 60, Flanagan 53
Roanoke-Benson 51, Lexington 26
Warrensburg-Latham 60, Sangamon Valley 39
1A Dupo Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Barry (Western) 58, North Greene 51
Carrollton 54, Brussels 42
Franklin (South County) 50, Buffalo Tri-City 37
Madison 113, Lebanon 18
Payson Seymour 70, Pleasant Hill 20
Waterloo Gibault 42, Valmeyer 40
Winchester (West Central) 65, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 24
1A Elgin (Harvest Christian Academy) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Douglass 47, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 38
Elgin Academy 36, Schaumburg Christian 31
Hope Academy 93, Manley 48
Tilden def. Lombard (CPSA), forfeit
Yeshiva 54, Christian Liberty Academy 34
1A Hanover (River Ridge) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Dakota 86, Leland 12
Durand 53, South Beloit 39
East Dubuque 49, Morrison 29
Freeport (Aquin) 58, Warren 51
Galena 56, River Ridge 44
Indian Creek 71, Rockford (Sacred Heart) 15
Lena-Winslow 44, Pearl City 21
Polo 53, Hinckley-Big Rock 40
1A Lewistown Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Athens 69, Illini Bluffs 55
Elmwood 63, Brimfield 35
Lewistown 69, Illini Central 55
Liberty 85, Astoria/VIT Co-op 36
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 62, West Prairie 39
Princeville 48, Stark County 32
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 61, Oneida (ROWVA) 51
1A Norris City (N.C.-Omaha-Enfield) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Century 91, Dongola 63
Goreville 89, Galatia 44
Mounds Meridian 84, Gallatin County 58
Norris City (NCOE) 43, Edwards County 39, OT
Okawville 60, Zeigler-Royalton 33
Steeleville 50, New Athens 48, 2OT
Woodlawn 71, Grayville 43
1A Ottawa (Marquette) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Illinois Lutheran 64, Morgan Park 59
Ottawa Marquette 75, Serena 52
Putnam County 73, Henry 57
Somonauk 73, Universal 29
Yorkville Christian 92, Lowpoint-Washburn 55
2A Beardstown Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Auburn 42, Pittsfield 26
Beardstown 69, North-Mac 54
Downs Tri-Valley 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 55
Macomb 58, Rushville-Industry 41
Monticello 50, Clinton 22
Quincy Notre Dame 55, Illini West (Carthage) 41
Tremont 57, Stanford Olympia 42
Williamsville 56, Maroa-Forsyth 48
2A Chicago (Carver Military Academy) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Chicago CICS-Ellison 52, Chicago (Carver Military) 43
Julian 74, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 50
Maria 58, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 30
Southland 52, Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 43
2A Chicago (Marshall) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Chicago (C. Military Academy-Bronzeville) 75, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 71, OT
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 73, Chicago (Disney II) 33
Chicago (Ogden International) 60, Holy Trinity 57
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 68, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 49
Chicago Marshall 73, Cristo Rey 29
Chicago Phoenix Academy def. Chicago (Christ the King), forfeit
Raby 85, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 49
2A Genoa (G.-Kingston) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Aurora Central Catholic 57, Johnsburg 32
Chicago Academy 73, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 29
Chicago Sullivan 74, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 37
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 87, North Boone 58
Lisle 59, St. Edward 41
Montini 67, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 41
Westmont 59, Guerin 33
Woodstock Marian 62, Richmond-Burton 45
2A McLeansboro (Hamilton County) Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Anna-Jonesboro 31, Johnston City 18
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 55, Red Bud 32
Carmi White County 47, West Frankfort 44
Carterville 83, Vienna 52
DuQuoin 49, Chester 38
Sparta 48, Trico 45
Trenton Wesclin 54, Columbia 44
2A Pontiac Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Fithian Oakwood 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48, Clifton Central 45
Joliet Catholic 65, Beecher 46
Kankakee (McNamara) 48, Seneca 40
Watseka (coop) 63, Hoopeston Area High School 40
Wilmington 60, Reed-Custer 55, OT
2A Princeton Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Erie/Prophetstown 50, West Carroll 45
Fieldcrest 76, Bureau Valley 42
Monmouth-Roseville 61, Aledo (Mercer County) 44
Oregon 55, Stillman Valley 37
Princeton 70, Eureka 67
Rock Falls 71, Riverdale 46
Rock Island Alleman 71, Sherrard 58
2A Shelbyville Sectional=
Regional Quarterfinal=
Carlyle 59, East Alton-Wood River 49
Greenville 48, Piasa Southwestern 43
Hillsboro 60, Gillespie 46
Newton 67, Sullivan 51
Robinson 55, Paris 38
Shelbyville 53, Lawrenceville 44
Vandalia 70, Flora 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
1A Super-Sectional=
Quarterfinal=
Aurora Christian 53, Catlin (Salt Fork) 18
Lanark Eastland 77, Hope Academy 38
Lewistown 64, McGivney Catholic High School 46
Shiloh 57, Okawville 50
2A Super-Sectional=
Quarterfinal=
Carterville 57, Teutopolis 55
Chicago Marshall 65, Seneca 35
Pleasant Plains 46, Quincy Notre Dame 34
Riverdale 41, DePaul College Prep 28
3A Effingham Sectional=
Semifinal=
Bethalto Civic Memorial 57, Mattoon 37
Highland 66, Mount Vernon 30
3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=
Semifinal=
Fenwick 38, River Forest Trinity 28
Westinghouse 54, Payton 39
3A Rock Island (H.S.) Sectional=
Semifinal=
Morton 54, Richwoods 38
3A Rock Island Sectional=
Semifinal=
Peoria (H.S.) 62, Kankakee 51
4A Des Plaines (Maine West) Sectional=
Semifinal=
Evanston Township 65, Maine South 51
Maine West 31, Loyola 21
4A Hillside (Proviso West) Sectional=
Semifinal=
Downers North 45, Nazareth 31
Whitney Young 81, Argo 46
4A Hoffman Estates Sectional=
Semifinal=
Geneva 50, Wheaton North 38
Lake Park 46, York 43
4A Lisle (Benet Academy) Sectional=
Semifinal=
Lisle (Benet Academy) 62, Oswego 36
4A Palatine (H.S.) Sectional=
Semifinall=
Lake Forest 48, Hersey 44
4A Palatine Sectional=
Semifinal=
Fremd 55, Libertyville 49
4A Palos Hills (Stagg) Sectional=
Semifinal=
Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Mother McAuley 45
Semifinall=
Marist 62, Thornwood 56
4A Pekin Sectional=
Semifinal=
O’Fallon 62, Edwardsville 58
___
