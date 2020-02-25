Lafayette looks to extend streak vs American

Lafayette (17-10, 9-7) vs. American (14-13, 10-6)

Bender Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over American. Lafayette has won by an average of 8 points in its last seven wins over the Eagles. American’s last win in the series came on Jan. 18, 2017, a 71-57 win.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Sa’eed Nelson has put up 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the charge for the Eagles. Stacy Beckton Jr. has paired with S. Nelson and is maintaining an average of 9.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Leopards are led by Myles Cherry, who is averaging 10.2 points and seven rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: S. Nelson has accounted for 55 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. S. Nelson has 32 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: American is a flawless 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Eagles are 9-13 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: American has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 64.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette as a collective unit has made 8.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Patriot League teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com