Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Curie (5) 25-2 50 1 2. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 26-6 45 2 3. Harvey Thornton 28-1 40 3 4. Simeon 22-8 35 4 5. Homewood-Flossmoor 23-3 29 7 6. Collinsville 26-4 20 6 7. Whitney Young 18-9 16 9 8. Evanston Township 25-4 15 5 9. O’Fallon 23-6 8 8 10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 22-7 7 10

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 6. Joliet West 2. Stevenson 1. Loyola 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Niles Notre Dame (2) 26-4 65 T1 2. Peoria Notre Dame (4) 26-1 64 T1 3. Morgan Park (1) 20-8 55 3 4. Bogan 25-3 47 4 (tie) Galesburg 27-4 47 6 6. Lincoln 28-2 31 8 7. Kankakee 23-4 24 9 (tie) Oak Forest 25-2 24 5 9. DePaul College Prep 22-5 13 7 10. Rock Island 20-8 6 10

Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 4. Rockford Boylan 2. Carbondale 1. Centralia 1. Geneseo 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Orr (7) 17-7 77 1 2. Normal University 24-7 66 3 3. Breese Mater Dei (1) 25-5 64 2 4. Pinckneyville 27-3 61 4 5. Kewanee 27-4 50 6 6. Fairfield 27-4 37 7 7. Rockridge 25-5 23 8 8. Pleasant Plains 27-4 19 5 9. Nashville 25-6 14 9 10. Bismarck-Henning 30-0 12 10

Others receiving votes: Riverton 10. Crane 3. Dunbar 2. Corliss 1. Sterling Newman 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Indian Creek (4) 30-0 66 1 2. Roanoke-Benson (1) 30-1 56 3 3. Winchester-West Central (1) 28-3 49 4 4. Moweaqua Central A&M (1) 26-3 48 2 5. Effingham St. Anthony 26-3 46 5 6. Yorkville Christian 22-10 36 7 7. Payson Seymour 27-2 35 6 8. Goreville 30-2 17 8 9. Leo 17-14 16 T9 10. East Dubuque 26-5 6 T9 (tie) Woodlawn 28-3 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 3. Jacksonville Routt 1.

———