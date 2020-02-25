Columbus visits Minnesota after Foligno’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (31-19-14, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (29-25-7, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the Minnesota Wild after Nick Foligno scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 4-3 overtime victory over the Senators.

The Wild are 17-10-5 at home. Minnesota has scored 40 power-play goals, converting on 21.1% of chances.

The Blue Jackets are 12-8-10 on the road. Columbus averages only 2.9 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team averaging 0.3.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Suter leads the Wild with 34 assists and has recorded 41 points this season. Kevin Fiala has totaled seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 21 goals and has 36 points. Boone Jenner has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-3-5, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, two penalties and four penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Luke Kunin: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Oliver Bjorkstrand: out (ankle), Elvis Merzlikins: day to day (undisclosed), Riley Nash: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.