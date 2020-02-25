Arrest Made in Wright Death

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced a 50-year-old Coshocton woman now faces charges in the death of 71-year-old Robert “Jack” Wright.

Wright was found dead in an apartment at the Bellflower Apartments in Coshocton on Feb. 12, 2020.

Theresa Rose now has been formally charged with murder in Wright’s death. An adult male also remains in custody in this case.

The murder investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 622-2411.

