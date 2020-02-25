Updated on Monday, 24 February 2020 at 4:50 PM EST:

TUESDAY: Rain during the early morning, and then occasional rain showers likely during the late morning, and then scattered rain showers likely during the afternoon. Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 51°. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming east at 5-15 mph during the late morning, and then northeast at 5-15 mph during the afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers likely throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 37°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers likely during the early morning, and then widespread rain showers likely during the late morning, and then occasional rain showers likely during the early afternoon, and then occasional rain showers and snow showers likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 50° during the early afternoon, dropping to 40° during the late afternoon. South winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and early afternoon, and then west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Occasional rain showers and snow showers likely during the early evening, and then occasional snow showers likely during the late evening, and then widespread snow showers possible during the overnight, and then widely scattered snow showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 25°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late evening and overnight. New snow accumulations around a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: Widely scattered snow showers possible during the early morning, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late morning and afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 35°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 18°.

FRIDAY: Chance of snow showers. Highs around 34°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Lows around 18°.

SATURDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Highs around 32°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 16°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 48°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the cold front from “Ontario” that was advancing has now stalled out along a line from London, ON all the way down to St. Louis, MO. Our “Texas” low pressure can be found around Springfield, MO with a minimum central pressure of 998 mb. “Texas” is beginning to undergo occlusion and it appears that a new area of low pressure is developing along the Arkansas/Missouri border. For simplicity reasons, this new low will be referred to as “Texas” as the previous “Texas” weakens. In addition, an area of low pressure is located in western Nebraska – “Nebraska” – with a minimum central pressure of 1007 mb. On the latest upper level charts, the upper level low pressure that developed our “Texas” low pressure has weakened considerably and now appears as nothing more than a notch on the 500 mb charts. However, this notch is now part of a broad and upper level trough developing across the Central United States.

As we go through tonight “Texas” will work it’s way into the Ohio River Valley, ending up around Evansville, IN towards sunrise. In the meantime, rain will be located along the northern edge of “Texas”‘s warm front as mid-level moisture in our region really increases, especially early this evening. Right now, at KZZV the relative humidity is around 60%. Cloud cover has been reported to be as low as 3,800 with an overcast cloud base at 8,500 feet. A few rain drops were also observed. On the radar, a large batch of rain showers is seen entering southwestern Ohio from Indiana.

Rain will likely fill into our area as we head through the overnight. The rain will initially be widespread early this evening, and then begin to become a near-steady to steady rain. The rain may be heavy at times, so for now I am going with a uniform 0.5 inches of rainfall possible across our entire region. Naturally, some places may see slightly higher amounts where heavier bands of persist.

By Tuesday Afternoon, “Texas” begins to quickly weaken and there are some signatures that a new pressure center – “Texas 2.0” – will develop somewhere in southern Ohio or northern Kentucky. This low pressure will likely continue northwards into eastern Ohio or western Pennsylvania on Tuesday Afternoon/Evening. By the early evening hours, “Texas” will be pushing through southern Ohio with it’s occluded front moving almost due northwards from the Ohio River. As this front gets closer, a patch of dry air in the mid levels will quickly swing in, and this will likely turn our steady rain on Tuesday Morning into a scattered rain shower event as we head into Tuesday Afternoon and Tuesday Night.

Mid-level moisture moves back into the area as an upper level trough approaches the western Great Lakes. This will cause “Texas 2.0” to rapidly intensify as it moves towards Buffalo, NY. The rapid intensification will pull the second round of moisture into our region and help to enhance a secondary cold front. As this front passes through on Wednesday, the scattered rain will likely increase to occasional rain showers (a near-steady rain), and then cooler air rushes in and the occasional rain will give way to some snow, especially during the first half of Wednesday Night. Unfortunately, it does not look like much accumulation will be likely from this round of snow showers on Wednesday Night, and I therefore have only gone with a half inch or so of snowfall accumulations in our area for Wednesday Night.

A few snow showers will likely be around on Thursday Morning, and then mostly cloudy skies will be with us on Thursday as some Lake Effect Snow is produced. This could result in us having a snow shower or two (a 10% precipitation coverage probability) during the afternoon on Thursday and overnight Thursday Night.

With the upper level trough parked right over our region, there will be at least two other chances for a quick snow shower or two. The first one appears to arrive on Friday as a weak low pressure races down from the Upper Midwest. This may very well try to bring us a few snow showers. It is still too early to determine how much snow this could produce, but likely it will not be a whole lot. A secondary disturbance appears as though it wants to try passing through our region on Saturday.

The upper level trough moves out by Sunday Evening and this will allow for our temperatures to quickly warm up.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

