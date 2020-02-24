ZAAP celebrating 25th year throughout March

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Appalachian Arts Project is celebrating a special milestone this March.

Member Mary Ann Bucci says the group will be celebrating 25 years in the community.

“Twenty-five years ago a very small group of community minded artists and people got together and decided there should be an art group. They just sort of put the word out and lots of artists just started joining. We had quite a few artists in the beginning. “

Bucci says an art exhibit to celebrate will open on March 6th.

“For the 25th anniversary, it’s gonna take place from the first Friday in March, that would be the 6th of March, at the ZAAP on 625 Main Street. It will be a show for the whole month. It’s going to feature specially two wonderful members of the group. Bruce and Ophelia Hiestand and their pieces will be there. They’re no longer living now.”

For more information about the ZAAP gallery, go to their website.