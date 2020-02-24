Western Conference-leading St. Louis plays Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (27-27-8, seventh in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (36-17-10, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues play the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Blues are 25-11-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis has scored 43 power-play goals, converting on 23.5% of chances.

The Blackhawks are 7-10-3 against Central Division teams. Chicago has allowed 33 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Dec. 14, St. Louis won 4-3. Tyler Bozak scored two goals for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Sanford leads the Blues with a plus-14 in 50 games played this season. Colton Parayko has scored five goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with a plus-six in 62 games played this season. Dominik Kubalik has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Tyler Bozak: day to day (lower body).

Blackhawks: Zack Smith: out (left hand), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.