The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Kansas (62)
|24-3
|1,598
|3
|2. Baylor (2)
|24-2
|1,532
|1
|3. Gonzaga
|27-2
|1,442
|2
|4. Dayton
|25-2
|1,413
|5
|5. San Diego St.
|26-1
|1,287
|4
|6. Florida St.
|23-4
|1,247
|8
|7. Duke
|23-4
|1,186
|6
|8. Kentucky
|22-5
|1,130
|10
|9. Maryland
|22-5
|1,124
|7
|10. Creighton
|22-6
|986
|15
|11. Louisville
|23-5
|966
|11
|12. Villanova
|21-6
|928
|12
|13. Seton Hall
|20-7
|842
|16
|14. Oregon
|21-7
|653
|14
|15. Auburn
|23-4
|643
|13
|16. Penn St.
|20-7
|618
|9
|17. BYU
|23-7
|598
|23
|18. Iowa
|19-8
|489
|20
|19. Michigan
|18-9
|329
|–
|20. West Virginia
|19-8
|313
|17
|21. Colorado
|21-7
|291
|18
|22. Texas Tech
|18-9
|226
|–
|23. Ohio St.
|18-9
|210
|25
|24. Michigan St.
|18-9
|160
|–
|25. Houston
|21-7
|102
|22
Others receiving votes: Arizona St 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F Austin 29, LSU 24, ETSU 13, Utah St. 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico St. 2, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1.
