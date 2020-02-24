The Top Twenty Five

Sports
Associated Press0

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (62) 24-3 1,598 3
2. Baylor (2) 24-2 1,532 1
3. Gonzaga 27-2 1,442 2
4. Dayton 25-2 1,413 5
5. San Diego St. 26-1 1,287 4
6. Florida St. 23-4 1,247 8
7. Duke 23-4 1,186 6
8. Kentucky 22-5 1,130 10
9. Maryland 22-5 1,124 7
10. Creighton 22-6 986 15
11. Louisville 23-5 966 11
12. Villanova 21-6 928 12
13. Seton Hall 20-7 842 16
14. Oregon 21-7 653 14
15. Auburn 23-4 643 13
16. Penn St. 20-7 618 9
17. BYU 23-7 598 23
18. Iowa 19-8 489 20
19. Michigan 18-9 329
20. West Virginia 19-8 313 17
21. Colorado 21-7 291 18
22. Texas Tech 18-9 226
23. Ohio St. 18-9 210 25
24. Michigan St. 18-9 160
25. Houston 21-7 102 22

Others receiving votes: Arizona St 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F Austin 29, LSU 24, ETSU 13, Utah St. 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico St. 2, N Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1.

Avatar
Associated Press

