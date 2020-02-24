Police: Officer shot man, injuries not life-threatening

State
Associated Press0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A police officer shot and wounded a man during what turned out to be a domestic situation at an Ohio home, but his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.

Columbus police said officers originally responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a burglary in progress from a caller who said the suspect threatened to shoot her and might be armed.

Arriving patrol officers determined that the situation was “a domestic violence situation” and got into a confrontation with the suspect outside the home, police said.

The 27-year-old suspect was shot by one of the officers and taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is to face domestic violence and assault charges, police said.

A police critical incident response team and a crime scene search unit responded and processed the scene. Police say the matter is under investigation.

Associated Press

