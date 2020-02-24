Pirates’ Archer scratched from start due to neck tightness

Sports
Associated Press0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Chris Archer was scratched from his scheduled Monday night against the New York Yankees and Gerrit Cole due to neck tightness.

Pittsburgh said the move was precautionary and that Archer is day to day.

Archer went 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA in 23 starts last season.

Cole was scheduled to make his first start with the Yankees after signing a $324 million nine year contract as a free agent.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial

Associated Press

Victims turn to media to expose sex abuse by college doctors

Associated Press

The Latest: Lakers general manager calls Bryant good friend

Associated Press