Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chatham Glenwood 59, Rochester 28

Loyola 75, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 29

O’Fallon 61, Edwardsville 58

1A Casey (C.-Westfield) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Altamont 64, Sandoval 29

Brownstown – St. Elmo 75, Patoka 71

Casey-Westfield 66, Martinsville 21

Cumberland 52, Arcola 26

Red Hill 63, Cisne 52

Stewardson-Strasburg 60, ALAH 44

1A Danville (Schlarman) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Champaign Judah Christian 78, Decatur Christian 27

Colfax Ridgeview 60, Armstrong 27

Cullom Tri-Point 55, Gilman Iroquois West 44

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 68, Danville Schlarman 52

Decatur St. Teresa 76, DeLand-Weldon 11

Roanoke-Benson 51, Lexington 26

Warrensburg-Latham 60, Sangamon Valley 39

1A Dupo Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Barry (Western) 58, North Greene 51

Carrollton 54, Brussels 42

Madison 113, Lebanon 18

Payson Seymour 70, Pleasant Hill 20

Waterloo Gibault 42, Valmeyer 40

Winchester (West Central) 65, South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-op 24

1A Elgin (Harvest Christian Academy) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Elgin Academy 36, Schaumburg Christian 31

Tilden def. Lombard (CPSA), forfeit

Yeshiva 54, Christian Liberty Academy 34

1A Hanover (River Ridge) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Dakota 86, Leland 12

Durand 53, South Beloit 39

East Dubuque 49, Morrison 29

Freeport (Aquin) 58, Warren 51

Galena 56, River Ridge 44

Indian Creek 71, Rockford (Sacred Heart) 15

Lena-Winslow 44, Pearl City 21

1A Lewistown Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Athens 69, Illini Bluffs 55

Elmwood 63, Brimfield 35

Lewistown 69, Illini Central 55

Liberty 85, Astoria/VIT Co-op 36

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 62, West Prairie 39

Princeville 48, Stark County 32

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 61, Oneida (ROWVA) 51

1A Norris City (N.C.-Omaha-Enfield) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Century 91, Dongola 63

Goreville 89, Galatia 44

Mounds Meridian 84, Gallatin County 58

Norris City (NCOE) 43, Edwards County 39, OT

Okawville 60, Zeigler-Royalton 33

Woodlawn 71, Grayville 43

1A Ottawa (Marquette) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Illinois Lutheran 64, Morgan Park 59

Ottawa Marquette 75, Serena 52

Putnam County 73, Henry 57

Somonauk 73, Universal 29

2A Beardstown Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Auburn 42, Pittsfield 26

Beardstown 69, North-Mac 54

Downs Tri-Valley 62, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 55

Macomb 58, Rushville-Industry 41

Monticello 50, Clinton 22

Quincy Notre Dame 55, Illini West (Carthage) 41

Tremont 57, Stanford Olympia 42

Williamsville 56, Maroa-Forsyth 48

2A Chicago (Carver Military Academy) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Chicago CICS-Ellison 52, Chicago (Carver Military) 43

Julian 74, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 50

2A Chicago (Marshall) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 73, Chicago (Disney II) 33

Chicago (Ogden International) 60, Holy Trinity 57

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 68, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 49

Chicago Marshall 73, Cristo Rey 29

Chicago Phoenix Academy def. Chicago (Christ the King), forfeit

2A Genoa (G.-Kingston) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Aurora Central Catholic 57, Johnsburg 32

Chicago Academy 73, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 29

Chicago Sullivan 74, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 37

Lisle 59, St. Edward 41

Montini 67, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 41

Westmont 59, Guerin 33

Woodstock Marian 62, Richmond-Burton 45

2A McLeansboro (Hamilton County) Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Anna-Jonesboro 31, Johnston City 18

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 55, Red Bud 32

Carmi White County 47, West Frankfort 44

Carterville 83, Vienna 52

DuQuoin 49, Chester 38

Sparta 48, Trico 45

Trenton Wesclin 54, Columbia 44

2A Pontiac Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Fithian Oakwood 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 50

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 48, Clifton Central 45

Joliet Catholic 65, Beecher 46

Kankakee (McNamara) 48, Seneca 40

Watseka (coop) 63, Hoopeston Area High School 40

Wilmington 60, Reed-Custer 55, OT

2A Princeton Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Erie/Prophetstown 50, West Carroll 45

Fieldcrest 76, Bureau Valley 42

Monmouth-Roseville 61, Aledo (Mercer County) 44

Oregon 55, Stillman Valley 37

Princeton 70, Eureka 67

Rock Falls 71, Riverdale 46

Rock Island Alleman 71, Sherrard 58

2A Shelbyville Sectional=

Regional Quarterfinal=

Carlyle 59, East Alton-Wood River 49

Greenville 48, Piasa Southwestern 43

Newton 67, Sullivan 51

Robinson 55, Paris 38

Vandalia 70, Flora 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

1A Super-Sectional=

Quarterfinal=

Aurora Christian 53, Catlin (Salt Fork) 18

Lanark Eastland 77, Hope Academy 38

Lewistown 64, McGivney Catholic High School 46

Shiloh 57, Okawville 50

2A Super-Sectional=

Quarterfinal=

Carterville 57, Teutopolis 55

Chicago Marshall 65, Seneca 35

Pleasant Plains 46, Quincy Notre Dame 34

Riverdale 41, DePaul College Prep 28

3A Effingham Sectional=

Semifinal=

Bethalto Civic Memorial 57, Mattoon 37

Highland 66, Mount Vernon 30

3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=

Semifinal=

Fenwick 38, River Forest Trinity 28

Westinghouse 54, Payton 39

3A Rock Island (H.S.) Sectional=

Semifinal=

Morton 54, Richwoods 38

3A Rock Island Sectional=

Semifinal=

Peoria (H.S.) 62, Kankakee 51

4A Des Plaines (Maine West) Sectional=

Semifinal=

Evanston Township 65, Maine South 51

Maine West 31, Loyola 21

4A Hillside (Proviso West) Sectional=

Semifinal=

Downers North 45, Nazareth 31

Whitney Young 81, Argo 46

4A Hoffman Estates Sectional=

Semifinal=

Geneva 50, Wheaton North 38

Lake Park 46, York 43

4A Lisle (Benet Academy) Sectional=

Semifinal=

Lisle (Benet Academy) 62, Oswego 36

4A Palatine (H.S.) Sectional=

Semifinall=

Lake Forest 48, Hersey 44

4A Palatine Sectional=

Semifinal=

Fremd 55, Libertyville 49

4A Palos Hills (Stagg) Sectional=

Semifinal=

Homewood-Flossmoor 54, Mother McAuley 45

Semifinall=

Marist 62, Thornwood 56

4A Pekin Sectional=

Semifinal=

O’Fallon 62, Edwardsville 58

