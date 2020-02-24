Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A=
District 3=
Semifinal=
Halifax 47, Greenwood 43
Mount Calvary 49, Lancaster Christian 29
WPIAL=
Semifinal=
Cornell 68, Bishop Canevin 47
Vincentian Academy 65, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 54
Class 2A=
District 6=
Semifinal=
Bishop Guilfoyle 91, Homer-Center 50
District 3=
Championship=
York Catholic 47, Millersburg 46
Class 3A=
District 3=
Championship=
Camp Hill Trinity 76, Camp Hill 68
WPIAL=
Semifinal=
Pittsburgh North Catholic 51, South Allegheny 40
Class 4A=
District 3=
Consolation Semifinal=
Eastern York 55, Berks Catholic 47
Semifinal=
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 53, ELCO 49
Lancaster Catholic 48, Susquehanna Township 46
Class 5A=
District 3=
Consolation Semifinal=
Shippensburg 67, Gettysburg 60
Ninth Place Semifinal=
York Suburban 59, Lampeter-Strasburg 50
Semifinal=
Milton Hershey 62, New Oxford 52
Muhlenberg 54, Northern York 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 2A=
District 3=
Championship=
Linden Hall 73, Steelton-Highspire 53
District 6=
Semifinal=
Bishop Guilfoyle 67, Bellwood-Antis 54
Penns Manor 36, Bishop McCort 34
WPIAL=
Semifinal=
Bishop Canevin 46, Ellis School 44
Laurel 48, Serra Catholic 32
Class 4A=
WPIAL=
Semifinal=
Pittsburgh North Catholic 71, Blackhawk 51
Class 6A=
District 3=
Consolation Semifinal=
Governor Mifflin 41, Dallastown Area 37, OT
Manheim Township 38, Hempfield 29
Semifinal=
Central Dauphin 49, Red Lion 40
Central York 37, Cumberland Valley 36, OT
Philadelphia Catholic League Tournament=
Championship=
Philadelphia West Catholic 65, Archbishop Wood 60, OT
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/