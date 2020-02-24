Liverpool rallies to 3-2 win over West Ham, 22 points clear

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool preserved its unbeaten record in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat West Ham 3-2 thanks to second-half goals by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in a thrilling game at Anfield on Monday.

The runaway league leaders tied the record for consecutive top-flight wins at 18 and successive top-flight home victories at 21 – but not without a scare against an opponent languishing in the relegation zone.

When Pablo Fornals gave West Ham a shock 2-1 lead in the 55th minute, Liverpool’s ambitions of becoming only the second team to go through a Premier League campaign unbeaten – after Arsenal in 2003-04 – was under serious threat.

But the Reds were stirred into action and after Salah’s 68th-minute shot squirmed through the arms and legs of West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and over the line in front of The Kop, Mane completed the comeback in the 81st.

A 26th win in 27 league matches restored Liverpool’s 22-point lead over Manchester City and left Jurgen Klopp’s team needing only four more victories to clinch a first English championship title in 30 years.

