Illinois Girls’ All-State Advisory

ILLINOIS ASSOCIATED PRESS

2020 CLASS 1A/2A ALL-STATE GIRLS’ BASKETBALL BALLOT

Contents:

Page 1-2: Voting instructions

Page 3-5: Nominators & Contributors Page 5: Notes about the ballot

Page 6-14: Class 1A girls’ ballot

Page 15-27: Class 2A girls’ ballot

Media nominators (26):

Rick Armstrong, Aurora Beacon-News

Jeremy Chawgo, Breese Journal

Kevin Chlum, LaSalle News-Tribune

Michael Dann, Harrisburg Daily Register

Chad Dare, Danville Commercial News

Jimmy Dean, Marion’s WGGH radio

Jim Dent, Southern Illinoisan

Luke Drase, Illinois Preps Insider

Adam Duvall, Peoria Journal Star

Rick Hayes, Franklin County Gazette

Kevin Hieronymus, Bureau County Republican

Eric Ingles, Sauk Valley News

Matt Kamp, Edwardsville Intelligencer

Randy Kindred, Bloomington Pantagraph

John Lemon, Fox Valley Sports

Colin Likas, Champaign News-Gazette

Ryan Mahan, Springfield State Journal-Register

Mike Monahan, Mattoon/Charleston Journal Gazette & Times-Courier

J.T. Pedelty, Ottawa Times

Matt Schuckman, Quincy Herald-Whig

Orrin Schwarz, Arlington Heights Daily Herald

Greg Shashack, Alton Telegraph

Steve Tappa, Quad Cities

Matt Trowbridge, Rockford Register-Star

Josh Welge, Kendall County Record Newspapers

Matt Wheaton, Galesburg Register-Mail

Coaches/AD’s submitting information (46):

Nick Balaban, Lisle

Greg Bennett, Lewistown

Colby Bunner, Mason City Illini Central

Jeremy Burke, Elgin Harvest Christian

Jason Burkiewicz, Annawan

Kevin Cline, Dakota

Darrin DeNeve, Carlinville

Kolin Dothager, Greenville

Darrelynn Dunn, Fairbury Prairie Central

Maribeth Dura, Brimfield

Joe Eilering, Jacksonville Routt

Dave Ellars, Tolono Unity

Dorothy Gaters, Chicago Marshall

Scot Ghere, Colfax Ridgeview

Jill Groenewold, Elmhurst Timothy Christian

John Gross, Princeville

John Hansen, Mendota

Todd Hansen, Kewanee Wethersfield

Blaine Hartwick, Carrollton

Jay Hatch, Riverdale

David Kohnen, Breese Mater Dei

Judy Krause, Winnebago

Adam Leigh, Gardner-South Wilmington

Katie Lurkins, Altamont

Mike McCracken, Amboy

Kathy Miller, Marshall

Mitch Neally, Minonk Fieldcrest

Ted O’Boyle, Seneca

Jim O’Brien, Joliet Catholic

Jeff Oller, Glen Carbon Father McGivney

Brian Pruett, Brownstown/St. Elmo

Doral Reining, Freeport Aquin

Nick Rode, Marengo

Dan Sappenfield, Villa Grove/Heritage

Laura Sellers, Normal U-High

Tad Shick, Lawrenceville

Ronald Smith, Chicago Collins

Mike Stephens, Bismarck Henning/Rossville/Alvin

Jason Storm, Pana

Grant Surprenant, Carthage Illini West

Rick Thompson, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia

Laureen Thompson, Teutopolis

Dave Tingley, Paris

Scott Weber, Monmouth Roseville

Burney Wilkie, Aurora Christian

Eric Wolf, Rock Falls

NOTES:

Not represented from the Elite Eight:

1A:

Okawville (coach confirms no standout)

Chicago Hope Academy

Caitlin Salt Fork (Likas & Dare confirm nobody) 2A:

Chicago DePaul College Prep (Drase confirms nobody)

Not represented from the Sweet 16:

1A:

Arlington Heights Christian Liberty Decatur St. Teresa 2A:

Melrose Park Walther Christian

Not represented from the Top 10:

1A:

7. Chicago Hope Academy 2A:

9 (tie). Stillman Valley

Returning All-Staters missing:

1A: Nobody 2A:

HM: Niyah Zamudio, Chicago Marshall (teammate nominated by coach instead)

HM: Natalie Anderson, Eureka (Duvall confirms no)

Class 1A (37 nominees):

— Kyndel Arthalony, Mason City Illini Central (6-0, Sr., C): AP All-State honorable mention last season. Led a seven-player program to first 20-win season in a quarter-century. Averaged 19.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.7 blocks,

2.0 steals, 1.7 assists for 21-12 squad eliminated in the regional semis. Shot 51.2 percent from the field and a school-record 88.3 percent from the free throw line. All-tournament 3-peater at Beardstown Lady Tiger Classic and 3peat all-conference selection in two leagues (Sangamo and Tomahawk). Career scoring leader (1,645 points) owns 18 other school records. Last season: All-State special mention by IBCA and Champaign News-Gazette (second time). Ranked No. 1 academically in class. College: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville basketball walk-on.

— Abby Barr, Freeport Aquin (5-11, Sr., F): AP All-State honorable mention last season. Leader of the 10th-ranked team in the final AP state poll. Averaged 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists for a 24-8 squad upset in the regional finals. Shot 57 percent from the field (230 of 402). Assists leader despite being her team’s go-to scorer. Season-high 29 points, 14 off offensive rebounds, against No. 2 ranked Amboy. IBCA All-State first team last season. College: Undecided.

— Tayler Barry, Shiloh Tri-County (5-6, Jr., G): Leading scorer (18.4 ppg) of a 28-5 Elite Eight qualifier. AP All-State honorable mention last season for Class 1A’s fourth-place state finisher. Also averages 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the 8th-ranked team in the final AP state poll. Surpassed the 1,000point career milestone this season. All-tournament at Charleston Holiday event. School rides an 18-game winning streak into the super-sectionals, including an inaugural conference tournament and regular-season league title. Scored big in big games, including 35 in the conference title game, 27 in the regional finals and 27 in the sectional finals. Last season: IBCA All-State second team, Mattoon/Charleston Journal Gazette & Times-Courier All-Area. College: Undecided.

— Brinlee Bauman, Princeville (5-8, Sr., G): Leader of a 30-4 sectional qualifier ranked 5th in the final AP state poll. Averaged 16.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 steals, 1.8 blocks for a conference champ. A career 1,000-point scorer and winner of 111 games as a four-year varsity starter. Alltournament at Princeville Holiday and Brimfield Thanksgiving events. Allconference selection. Among the nominators was a rival coach, former state title-winner Jason Burkiewicz of Annawan.

— Abby Beck, Gardner-South Wilmington (5-6, Jr., PG): Conference

Player of the Year set a single-season school record for steals. Averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 steals, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists for a 28-5 “Sweet 16” sectional finalist. All-tournament at Reed-Custer Thanksgiving (MVP) and Iroquois West Holiday events. Last season: Kankakee Daily Journal All-Area. Nominated ahead of teammate Kaitlynn Kavanaugh.

— Anna Burrus, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia (6-0, Sr., C):

AP All-State first team last season. Double-double machine again averaged 15.1 points and 11.8 rebounds despite facing double- and triple-team defenses. Also averaged 2.6 assists, 2.2 blocks, 1.6 steals for a 19-12 regional finalist. Finished with 1,510 rebounds to share 9th all-time in IHSA history. College: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville for academics.

— Lydia Coatney, Lanark Eastland (5-6, Sr., G): Arguably the best player on a 31-3 Elite Eight qualifier ranked 4th in the final AP state poll. Averages 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 steals. Tremendous leaper and team’s top defender, her 3-pointer with 5 seconds left to beat No. 2 Amboy, 59-58 in the sectional finals, made ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays of the Day (also jumped over Amboy’s center to rebound a missed free throw and tie the game with 23 seconds left). Nominated along with teammate Erin Henze.

— Annaliese Griffin, Aurora Christian (6-1, Jr., G/F): Leading scorer (17.6 ppg) for a 29-4 Elite Eight qualifier ranked 6th in the final AP state poll. Surpassed the school’s single season scoring record, currently at 580 points. Also averages 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.8 assists for an unbeaten conference champ enjoying the best season in school history. MVP of the Peotone Blue Devil Holiday Classic. All-conference selection (co-division MVP with fellow All-State nominee Hannah Schuringa of Elmhurst Timothy Christian).

Currently owns 1,427 career points. Posted 29 points and 10 rebounds in the sectional title game, the school’s fourth straight running-clock victory in the postseason. Member of the national runner-up (Example Sports) on the UAA Circuit. College: Owns 15 D-1 offers including Illinois, Penn State and Marquette. Nominated ahead of teammate Thaya Luse.

— Alisha Hamilton, Chicago Collins Academy (5-9, Sr., G): Captain of one of the city’s top programs. Leading scorer (22.6 ppg) for a 17-5 regional finalist also averaged 10 rebounds and 6 steals against mostly Class 3A-4A competition. Scored nearly 1,600 career points. All-tournament at Collins Christmas (MVP) and Crane Thanksgiving Classic. A 4-time unanimous allconference and 3-time All-Section selection (3-time in volleyball, too).

Reached the sectional of the state’s 3-point shooting contest. College: Basketball recruiting interest from several schools; invited to All-Star games in Indiana and Wisconsin.

— Allyson Hardiek, Altamont (6-2, Sr., F): Leader of a 24-6 “Sweet 16” sectional finalist averaged 15.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 1.8 blocks. A 58.2-percent shooter from the field. Plays anywhere from point guard to the post, with guard skills and shot-blocking ability. All-tournament at NTC (MVP), Newton Thanksgiving and Mattoon Holiday events. College: St. Mary of the Woods basketball.

— Anna Heffren, Lewistown (5-6, Sr., G): AP All-State first team last season. Leading scorer (19.8 ppg) for the 31-1 top-ranked team in the final AP state poll. Also averages 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 4.6 steals for the Elite Eight qualifier. All-tournament at Fulton County and Beardstown (MVP). Repeat unanimous first-team all-conference for the league champs. School’s career leader in scoring (currently 2,124 points), and on track to be the alltime leader in assists (500 as of Feb. 23) and steals (454 as of Feb. 23). Last season: IBCA All-State first team and Champaign News-Gazette AllArea second team, Player of the Year for three publications (Peoria Journal-Star, West Central Illinois Sports, Canton Daily Ledger). College: Undecided. Nominated ahead of teammate Sydney Shaeffer.

— Brooke Heiman, Shabbona Indian Creek (5-9, Jr., PG): Averaged 21.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.2 steals for a 14-18 regional finalist. Last season: IBCA All-State special mention.

— Erin Henze, Lanark Eastland (5-4, Sr., PG): AP All-State honorable mention last season. Averages 19.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.2 steals, 2.6 rebounds for a 31-3 Elite Eight qualifier ranked 4th in the final AP state poll. Owns 2,012 career points and 120 3-point makes this season. Shoots 40 percent from 3-point range. IBCA All-State third team last season for the state runners-up. Nominated along with teammate Lydia Coatney.

— Hanna Hicks, Illini Bluffs (5-10, Sr., G): Leader of a 26-8 “Sweet 16” qualifier, which pushed top-ranked Lewistown to the final minute before falling in the sectional finals. Averaged 16.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists. College: D-1 Illinois State softball signing.

— Ashley Jones, Abingdon-Avon (Soph., G): Averaged 18.8 points and 7.9 rebounds while facing double- and triple-teams all season for a 17-13 squad eliminated in the regional semifinals. Led the 24-team Beardstown Classic in scoring.

— Kelly Jones, Colfax Ridgeview (5-11, Sr., F/C): Leading scorer (15.3 ppg) and rebounder (8.4 rpg) for a 24-5 conference champ and regional finalist. Also averaged 3.0 assists, 2.3 steals and led in free-throw shooting (72 percent) and made 46 3-pointers. Surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone this season. All-tournament at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla. Allconference and Bloomington Pantagraph All-Area.

— Kaitlynn Kavanaugh, Gardner-South Wilmington (5-9, Sr., F): Inside presence for a 28-5 “Sweet 16” sectional finalist. Averaged 10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals. Surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone this season. All-tournament at Reed-Custer Thanksgiving and Iroquois West events.

Kankakee Daily Journal All-Area as a junior and sophomore. Conference Player of the Year last season. Nominated along with teammate Abby Beck.

— Kayla Kodat, Dwight (5-8, Jr., G): Averaged 18.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and made 50 3-pointers for a .500 team. College: Undecided.

— Ella Lune, Brimfield (5-11, Soph., F): Nominated behind teammate Haley Wallace from a 25-6 sectional qualifier. Led a regional champ in rebounds (9.5), steals (2.6), blocks (2.9). Averaged 15.9 points and 2.2 assists for a squad ranked 9th in the final AP state poll.

— Thaya Luse, Aurora Christian (5-8, Soph., F): Nominated behind teammate Annaliese Griffin from a 29-4 Elite Eight qualifier ranked 6th in the final AP state poll. Averages 13.7 points and 8.9 rebounds. Strong, physical player who had to be talked into entering the 3-point showdown and has advanced to the state finals.

— Maddy Martin, Elgin Harvest Christian (5-8, Sr., G): AP All-State honorable mention last season in Class 2A. Averaged 22.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.3 steals for a 16-8 squad that failed to get past the regional semifinals. Surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone in December. College: Undecided.

— Bella McCartney, Jacksonville Routt Catholic (5-10, Sr., F/C): Leader of a 29-3 “Sweet 16” sectional finalist ranked 3rd in the final AP state poll. Averaged 14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 1.5 assists, 1.1 blocks. Shot 53-percent from the field (185 of 348). Repeat all-conference performer. Alltournament at Brown County, Beardstown, and Carrollton. Surpassed 1,000 career points this season. The 3-year starter owns an 82-12 career record. College: Missouri for academics (pre-Med).

— Anna McKee, Glen Carbon Father McGivney (5-9, Jr., G): Leads the St. Louis area with 73 3-pointers. Averaged 12.4 points, 3.3 steals, 2.5 assists for a 27-7 Elite Eight qualifier. School’s all-time leading scorer with 1,201 points heading into the super-sectionals. All-tournament at Lebanon Christmas and Carrollton Invite events. A 3-year starter and all-conference performer at a school enjoying several firsts this season, including a conference title, postseason victory and regional championship. College: Undecided. Nominated along with teammate Madison Webb.

— Libby Meuth, Carrollton (5-7, Sr., G): Two-year starter led a 22-7 team to a third consecutive regional title. Averaged 17 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.8 assists. A 2-time all-conference performer. All-tournament at Waverly Thanksgiving, Jersey Holiday and Carrollton Invite events. Scored 925 career points in two seasons, missing most of her sophomore season because of injury and playing with a 1,600-point career scorer last season.

— Lexi Nichols, Kewanee Wethersfield (5-8, Sr., PG): Team’s leading scorer (17.1 ppg) also averaged 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.6 steals. Scored nearly 1,500 career points (6th all-time in school history). School recordholder from the free throw line. All-tournament at Erie Warkins Classic. A 3-time all-conference selection. IBCA honorable mention last season. All-conference in volleyball and softball, too. A 4-time All-Academic honoree and National Honor Society member. College: Black Hawk JUCO basketball commitment.

— Abi Payne, Amboy (5-8, Jr., G): Part of the prolific 1-2 backcourt punch for a 31-2 conference champ ranked 2nd in the final AP state poll. Averaged 14.5 points, 6.9 assists, 3.1 steals and had 54 3-pointers for a “Sweet 16” qualifier, which lost at the buzzer in the sectional finals to state-ranked rival Eastland, after defeating them twice in the regular season. Made 54 3pointers (38.5 percent shooting). Unanimous all-conference selection. Alltournament at Oregon Thanksgiving and Amboy Holiday events. Already the school’s second-leading career scorer, surpassing the 1,000-point milestone this season, and broke the school’s career assists record, with 504 heading into next season. Last season: IBCA All-State second team, Sauk Valley Sports All-Area first team. Nominated along with teammate Mallory Powers.

— Mallory Powers, Amboy (5-10, Jr., G): Leading scorer (15.7 ppg) for a 31-2 “Sweet 16” sectional finalist, which lost to state-ranked rival Eastland at the buzzer, after defeating them twice in the regular season. Also averaged 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 steals and had 60 3-pointers for a conference champ ranked 2nd in the final AP state poll. Unanimous all-conference selection. All-tournament at Oregon Thanksgiving and Amboy Holiday events. Already ranks fifth in scoring (nearly 1,000 points) and fourth in assists (315) in school history. Last season: IBCA All-State special mention.

Nominated along with teammate Abi Payne.

— Tessa Prellberg, Hinckley-Big Rock (5-7, Jr., PG): Averaged 19.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 steals, 2.0 assists. All-conference performer saw box-andone or triangle-and-two defenses frequently this season. All-tournament at Elgin Academy Thanksgiving and Earlville Christmas events.

— Meggie Scott, Newark (5-4, Sr., PG): AP All-State honorable mention last season. Captain of a sectional qualifier ranks top 5 in IHSA history with 914 career assists. Averaged 14.3 points, 8.4 assists, 3.7 steals, 3.6 rebounds. Finished with 1,494 career points, second in school history. Won four regional and four conference championships during a four-year varsity career. Shot 83 percent from the free throw line. College: D-3 Wisconsin Lutheran basketball commit.

– Sydney Shaeffer, Lewistown (5-8, Sr., G/F): AP All-State honorable mention last season. Nominated behind teammate Anna Heffren from an Elite Eight qualifier. Averaged 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 4.2 steals for the 31-1 top-ranked team in the final AP state poll. Shot 51.2 percent from the field. All-tournament at Fulton County and Beardstown. Repeat unanimous first-team all-conference for an unbeaten league champ. Last season: IBCA All-State second team, All-Area for three publications (Champaign News-Gazette, West Central Illinois Sports and Peoria JournalStar) and All-County for Canton Daily Ledger. Career totals as of Feb. 23: 1,484 points, 391 assists, 382 steals and on pace to become the school’s alltime leader in rebounds (818). College: Undecided.

— Payton Sopczak, Goreville (5-7, Sr., G): AP All-State honorable mention last season. Averaged 14.6 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals for a repeat “Sweet 16” sectional finalist. All-tournament at Eldorado. IBCA second team All-State last season. College: D-3 Millikin recruit for both basketball and softball, where she’s the shortstop and leadoff hitter for the defending Class 1A state champs.

— Jayden Standish, Lexington (5-9, Sr., G): AP All-State second team last season. Bloomington Pantagraph All-Area first team repeater. Averaged 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for a regional champ eliminated on a buzzer-beater in the sectional semifinals. Terrific three-sport athlete signed by D-1 Illinois State softball.

— Tiana Timpe, Stockton (5-10, Jr., PG): AP All-State honorable mention last season. Leading scorer (17 ppg) for a 25-7 sectional qualifier. Also averaged 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.9 steals for a conference and regional champ. Made 91 3-pointers and owns more than 300 in her career, which already ranks among the top 10 in IHSA history. IBCA All-State first-team last season. Second-leading scorer on a state runner-up as a freshman.

— Tabytha Toelke, Dakota (6-0, Jr., G): Led 22-9 conference champ in scoring (15.3), rebounding (7.5), assists (3.0), steals (2.2), 3-pointers (41). Played everywhere from the point to the post, with biggest games against nine state-ranked teams, Class 1A-3A. Scored in double figures 26 times, with 7 double-doubles. A 3-time all-conference selection. All-tournament at Dakota Turkey Tourney and Rockford Boylan Reindeer Games. Surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone in early January (currently 1,174 all-time, on track to become school’s career leader). IBCA All-State third team last season. College: D-1 Nebraska-Omaha basketball offer, but also heavily recruited in volleyball and softball.

— Haley Wallace, Brimfield (5-8, Jr., G): Top player for a 25-6 sectional qualifier ranked 9th in the final AP state poll. The 3-year starter led a 3-peat regional champ in scoring (19.1 ppg) and assists (3.5). Also averaged 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals, shooting 51 percent from the field. Surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone in November (currently 1,440 all-time). A 3time all-conference selection in two leagues (Praireland and ICAC). Last season: IBCA All-State special mention. College: D-1 Loyola (Chicago) softball commit. Nominated ahead of teammate Ella Lune.

— Madison Webb, Glen Carbon Father McGivney (5-9, Sr., F): Leading scorer (14.9 ppg) and rebounder (6.1 rpg) for a 27-7 Elite Eight qualifier. Also averaged 2.2 steals and surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone in the sectional semifinals. School experienced several firsts this season, including a conference title, postseason victory and regional championship.

Scored a career-high 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting in the regional finals.

Added a game-high 25 points in the “Sweet 16” sectional final to upset No. 3 ranked Jacksonville Routt. All-tournament at Lebanon Christmas and Carrollton Invite events. Four-year starter and all-conference performer missed 18 games over the last two seasons with injuries (four this campaign). College: Undecided. Nominated ahead of teammate Anna McKee.

— Claire Wilhour, Brownstown/St. Elmo (5-6, Sr., PG): Conference Player of the Year for a 22-9 sectional qualifier. Averaged 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.6 steals. All-tournament a Pana Thanksgiving, Dieterich

Holiday and NTC Conference events. College: Parkland JUCO basketball signing.

Class 2A (58 nominees):

— Jayley Akers, Lawrenceville (5-7, Sr., G): Averaged 19.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 steals for a 17-13 squad eliminated in the regional semifinals. Career totals: 1,634 points, 269 steals, school record 168 3-pointers. A 3-time all-conference selection. A 3-time all-tournament performer at McLeansboro’s Lady Foxes Thanksgiving and Fairfield’s Merry Mule Christmas events. College: NAIA Indiana Kokomo basketball signing.

— Cassidy Allen, Lisle (5-6, Jr., G): Leader in scoring (11.5 ppg) for a 27-8

“Sweet 16” qualifier. All-tournament at Ridgewood Thanksgiving and Lisle Holiday Cage Classic. All-conference selection for a league and regional champ that set a school record for wins. Nominated ahead of teammate Emma Rossin.

— Karli Artman, Carthage Illini West (5-5, Jr., SG): Leading scorer (16 ppg) for a 26-5 sectional qualifier. Also averaged 3 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 assists for a regional champ that shared the No. 9 ranking in the final AP state poll. College: Undecided. Nominated ahead of teammates Megan Harrell and Caydee Kirkham.

— Hannah Baker, Minonk Fieldcrest (5-7, Sr., F): Winningest player in program history (90-32 record) captained a 28-5 sectional qualifier to firstever conference title. Averaged 9.3 points while shooting 54 percent from the field (112-of-206) and 39 percent from 3-point range (10-of-26) for repeat regional champs. College: Illinois for academics (4.0 GPA).

— Megan Barton, Carterville (5-7, Sr., G): Third 1,000-point scoring wheel for a 30-2 Elite Eight qualifier ranked 2nd in the final AP state poll. Averaged 10.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals. A 3-time all-conference and All-South selection for a conference champion. IBCA All-State honorable mention last season in Class 3A. Nominated behind teammates Jeniah Thompson and Abbey Crain.

— Amellia Bromenschenkel, Mendota (5-10, Jr., G): D-1 basketball recruiters include Illinois, St. Louis, Milwaukee and Purdue-Fort Wayne. AP All-State honorable mention in Class 3A last season. Repeat LaSalle NewsTribune Player of the Year recorded 26 double-doubles and 2 triple-doubles.

Averaged 25.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 4.1 steals, 2.6 assists, 1.0 block for a 21-11 squad eliminated in the regional semifinals. Posted a school recordsetting and conference-leading 823 points, 393 rebounds and 130 steals. Season highs of 51 points, 21 rebounds, 12 assists, with seven games over 30 points and 15 rebounds, and three 20-point/20-rebound games (51/20, 43/20, 34/20). Only limited under 20 points twice despite facing box-and-one defenses 28 times. All-tournament at Peru St. Bede Christmas (MVP) and Oregon Thanksgiving events. All-conference first team selection owns 1,752 career points. Last season: All-State by Champaign News-Gazette (second team) and IBCA (third team).

— Capria Brown, Danville Schlarman (5-9, Sr., G): D-1 Dayton basketball signing. AP All-State first team last season for the repeat Class 1A state champs. McDonald’s All-American nominee ranked 61st nationally by ESPN in the senior recruiting class. Averaged 23.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for a 17-7 squad eliminated in the regional semifinals. Recorded first career triple-double (23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists) in a late-season win. A 4-time Champaign News-Gazette All-Area first team selection. A Class 1A state track and field medalist in four different events (long jump, 200, 400, 300 hurdles).

— Jasmine Brown, Joliet Catholic (5-8, Fr., G): Already owns scholarship offers from D-1 Illinois State and D-2 Lewis, and receiving D-1 recruiting interest from Illinois, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia Tech and St. John’s, among others. Averaged 16.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for a 17-18

“Sweet 16” sectional finalist. Second-leading scorer in the East Suburban Catholic Conference loaded with larger, ranked schools. All-conference performer named all-tournament at Peotone Holiday and Ottawa Holiday events.

— Miyah Brown, Winnebago (5-9, Soph., G/F): D-1 Indiana basketball offer; also recruited by Notre Dame, DePaul, Oregon, Illinois State. AP AllState honorable mention last season. Averaged 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 steals, 3.0 assists for a 22-11 “Sweet 16” qualifier. Surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone this season. Broke a 42-year-old school record with 46 points in a win over Richmond-Burton this year. Repeat all-tournament performer at Forreston and Rockford Boylan. Repeat all-conference first team selection. Last season: IBCA All-State first team and Conference Freshman of the Year.

— Alyssa Cole, Nashville (5-8, Soph., F): Leader of a “Sweet 16” sectional finalist. Averaged 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists for a deliberate offense and against many larger schools. Shot 44.2 percent from the field, 35.2 percent from 3-point range, and 76 percent at the free throw line.

— Abbey Crain, Carterville (5-5, Sr., G): AP All-State honorable mention last season in Class 3A. Averaged 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists for a

30-2 Elite Eight qualifier ranked 2nd in the final AP state poll. Alltournament at Benton and Salem. Surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone this season. Known for outstanding perimeter defense. Shot 58 percent from the field, 79 percent from the free throw line. All-South selection and 3-time all-conference performer for a league champion. IBCA All-State third team last season in 3A. College: John A. Logan JUCO softball commit. Nominated along with teammates Jeniah Thompson and Megan Barton.

— Molly Diekemper, Carlyle (6-0, Sr., F): Accounted for 56 percent of the points scored this season by a 2-24 club. Scoring average (17.6 ppg) ranked among the top 25 in the bi-state, all-class Metro East area of St. Louis. Scored a career-high 45 points in a win at Sandoval last month. The 3-year starter also averaged 7.4 rebounds and added 63 blocks and 48 3-pointers. All-tournament at Litchfield and Lebanon Christmas events. Scored 1,303 career points (6th in school history). College: Kaskaskia JUCO volleyball signing.

— Sidney Garrett, Riverdale (5-10, Sr., F): Leader of a 27-3 Elite Eight qualifier ranked 4th in the final AP state poll. Moline Dispatch/Rock Island Argus Area Player of the Year. Averages 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 1.0 blocks for a conference champion. A 3-time unanimous all-conference selection, missing all last season because of a knee injury. All-tournament at

Rock Island Alleman Thanksgiving and Dixon KSB Holiday events. College:

Black Hawk JUCO basketball signing.

— Jenna Gates, Paris (5-6, Sr., PG): Catalyst for the 34-1 top-ranked team in the final AP state poll. Averaged 7 assists for the “Sweet 16” qualifier upset in the sectional finals by Teutopolis, whom they beat twice in the regular season. Also averaged 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2.5 steals while taking a backseat scoring to be a true point guard. All-tournament at NAL Thanksgiving event. A 3-time first-team all-conference selection. College: D-3 Franklin basketball commit. Nominated along with teammates Sarah Isaf and Karrington Krabel.

— Carly Gillen, Monmouth-Roseville (6-0, Sr., F/C): AP All-State first team last season. D-1 Missouri-Kansas City volleyball signing. Leading scorer (21.2 ppg) and rebounder (8.0 rpg) for a 24-8 regional finalist. Also averaged 3 assists, 2 steals and shot 58 percent from the field and 71 percent from the free throw line. A 3-time all-conference selection and state 3-point showdown finalist. All-tournament at the Ridgewood Thanksgiving and Erie’s Warkins Memorial Christmas events. Scored over 1,500 career points. All-State special mention in volleyball this school year.

— Elly Haberkorn, Fairbury Prairie Central (5-10, Sr., G/F): Doeverything leader for a 28-6 sectional qualifier. Averaged 15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.5 steals, 1 block for a regional champ. First team allconference. All-tournament at Prairie Central Thanksgiving (MVP) and Riverton Holiday events. College: Undecided.

— Megan Hallemann, Greenville (6-4, Sr., C): Seventh all-time in IHSA history in blocked shots with over 550. Surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone this season. Averaged 12 points, 10 rebounds, 6 blocks for a 21-9

squad eliminated in the regional semifinals. A 2-time all-conference firstteam selection for a 3-peating league champ. All-tournament at Lebanon (repeat), Effingham and Collinsville. IBCA All-State special mention last season. College: Undecided; offers from D-2, NAIA and JUCO schools.

— Jillian Hamilton, Pana (5-10, Soph., F): Leading scorer (14.5 ppg) and rebounder (8.6 rpg) for a 25-8 conference co-champ. Also averaged 3.5 steals for a regional finalist. All-tournament at Pana Thanksgiving and Riverton Christmas Classic. The 2019 Decatur Herald & Review Volleyball Player of the Year.

— Mady Harper, Midwest Central/Delavan (5-7, Sr., G): AP All-State first team last season. Averaged 16.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 4.7 steals, 1.4 blocks for a 20-12 regional finalist. School’s career leader in points (2,142), assists (646), steals (590), 3-pointers (367). College: Parkland JUCO basketball signing.

— Megan Harrell, Carthage Illini West (5-9, Soph., G/F): Averaged 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals for a balanced 26-5 sectional qualifier sharing 9th in the final AP state rankings. Missed the last 5 regular season games, and limited in the regional, due to a knee injury (second in scoring prior to the injury). College: Undecided. Nominated along with teammates Karli Artman and Caydee Kirkham.

— Hanah Hart, Spring Valley Hall (5-9, Sr., F): Double-double machine for a 21-10 squad eliminated in the regional semifinals. Averaged 18.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 2.1 blocks, 1.7 assists. Registered 21 doubledoubles and missed by only one rebound in six other games. Ranked 9th in IHSA history with 246 made free throws in a season (79 percent shooting).

Unanimous all-conference. All-Tournament at Oregon and Amboy. College: D-1 Illinois State softball signing.

— Jennifer Heinberg, Marengo (5-7, Jr., G): School record-setting 106 3pointers ranks among the IHSA’s all-time single-season Top 25. Shot 86.5percent from the free throw line, setting a new IHSA record with 49 consecutive makes. Averaged 17.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for a 20-11 repeat conference champ and regional finalist. A 3-time 3-point showdown state finalist needs 29 3-pointers next season to become school’s career leader (57 from IHSA’s career Top 20). Sixth player (and first junior) in school history to surpass the 1,000-point career milestone. A 3-time all-conference performer with a career record of 66-26 record. College: Recruiting interest from D-2 (Spring Arbor), D-3 (North Central) and NAIA (MichiganDearborn, Kentucky Christian, Trinity International).

— Aliya Holloman, Villa Grove/Heritage (5-8, Sr., G): Leading scorer (19.9 ppg) for a 25-6 regional finalist. Also averaged 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 steals and shot 62-percent from the field. Scored 1,851 career points. A 4-time allconference selection. All-tournament at Fisher and Bismarck Holiday events. Champaign News-Gazette All-Area last season. A first-team all-conference performer in softball and volleyball, too.

— Sydney Hummert, Quincy Notre Dame (5-11, Sr., F): AP All-State second team last season. Averages 17.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.5 blocks for a 25-3 Elite Eight qualifier ranked 3rd in the final AP state poll. Also All-State in volleyball, where she is the 2-time Quincy Herald-Whig Player of the Year and signed with Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. Nominated along with teammate Abbey Schraecke.

— Sarah Isaf, Paris (5-11, Sr., G): Leading scorer (17.6 ppg, including 20.0 in the postseason) for a 34-1 “Sweet 16” qualifier upset in the sectional finals by twice-beaten rival Teutopolis. Also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block for the top-ranked team in the final AP state poll. Scored more than 1,700 career points (second in school history). Conference Player of the Year. All-tournament at NAL Thanksgiving (MPV) and Charleston Holiday events. A 3-time first-team all-conference selection (despite missing as an injured junior). College: D-3 DePauw-bound despite interest by several D-1 mid-majors. Nominated ahead of teammates Jenna Gates and Karrington Krabel.

— Caroline Jachino, Pleasant Plains (5-8, Sr., G): AP All-State honorable mention last season. Second-best scorer (9.8 ppg) for the 25-3 Elite Eight qualifiers. Also averages 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals, plus owns a teamleading 27 3-pointers for the 6th-ranked squad in the final AP state poll. Nominated along with teammate Asya Smith.

— Arberita Jashari, Seneca (5-6, Sr., G): Leader of a 27-7 surprise Elite Eight qualifier. Averages 11 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and has 30 3-pointers. Nearly 900 career points. College: Undecided.

— Kassidy Kirchner, Petersburg PORTA (Sr., G): Leading scorer (14.8 ppg) for a 26-3 squad eliminated in the regional semifinals. Scored 1,107 career points. All-conference first team for a squad whose only league loss came to sectional champ Pleasant Plains. All-tournament at Riverton Holiday Classic (MVP) and Clinton Turkey Tussle. College: Lincoln Land JUCO basketball signing.

— Caydee Kirkham, Carthage Illini West (5-5, Soph., PG): Floor leader of a balanced 26-5 sectional qualifier. Averaged 13.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 steals for a regional champ sharing 9th in the final AP state rankings. Shot 50.4 percent from the field, 40.3 percent from 3-point range and 85 percent from the free throw line. College: Undecided. Nominated along with teammates Karli Artman and Megan Harrell.

— Elyce Knudsen, Tolono Unity (5-7, Sr. G): Scored 1,956 career points to surpass NBA vet Brian Cardinal as the school’s all-time scoring leader. Averaged 24.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 1.8 assists, 1.8 blocks for a 22-10 sectional qualifier. Shot 80 percent from the free throw line. Alltournament at Lady Falcon Classic (fourth time) and Bismarck Christmas (MVP) events. Repeat all-conference. Scored in double figures in every game this season, including 31 points in the regional championship upset over a top seed. Last season: IBCA All-State third team, Champaign News-Gazette AllArea second team (also first team All-Area in softball). College: Undecided; recruited to play basketball and softball and may do both.

— Delani Kosner, Aurora Central Catholic (5-8, Sr., PG): Averaged 16.5 points and finished four-year varsity career as school’s career scoring leader with 1,300-plus points.

— Karrington Krabel, Paris (5-8, Sr., G/F): “Robin” to Sarah Isaf’s “Batman” on the top-ranked team in the final AP state poll. Averaged 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3 steals, 1.5 assists for a 34-1 “Sweet 16” qualifier upset in the sectional finals by rival Teutopolis, who they beat twice this regular season. Conference Player of the Year last season when Isaf was injured, averaging 18 points as the top offensive option. Surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone this season. Tremendous defender, able to guard all 5 positions on the floor. All-tournament at NAL Thanksgiving and Charleston Holiday events. A 3-time first-team all-conference selection. College: D-3 Lakeland basketball commit. Nominated along with teammates Jenna Gates and Sarah Isaf.

— Shannon Lampe, Breese Mater Dei (5-10, Sr., F): Captain and top playmaker for a 21-9 “Sweet 16” sectional finalist. Averaged 12.7 points, 5.7

rebounds, 3.2 steals, 2.9 assists, 1.0 blocks. All-tournament at Alton Thanksgiving, Mascoutah Christmas and Highland events. The 3-year starter finished with 1,161 career points (10th all-time in school history). Scored a career-high 27 points in a win over Class 3A Belleville West. College: Marquette for academics. Nominated ahead of teammate Claire Tonnies.

— Grace Lueke, Hamilton County (5-9, Sr., F): D-1 Southern IllinoisEdwardsville softball signing. Averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals for a 26-7 squad eliminated in the regional semifinals. Finished with nearly 1,200 career points.

— Lauren McDaniel, Harrisburg (5-11, Sr., F): Averaged 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2.3 steals for a 29-5 sectional qualifier ranked 8th in the final AP state poll. All-tournament at Harrisburg and Eldorado. College: Kaskaskia JUCO basketball signing. Nominated behind teammate Lydia Miller.

— Emily Meidel, Bismarck Henning-Rossville-Alvin (5-11, Sr., G): AP AllState honorable mention last season. Averaged 21.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals for a 27-6 regional finalist. Shot 84 percent from the free throw line. Scored 2,399 career points. A 4-time all-conference and all-county performer.

All-tournament at Timberwolf Classic (MVP), Blue Devil Classic, Vermilion

County events. All-State in volleyball and Champaign News-Gazette AllArea selection in basketball and volleyball. Last season: IBCA All-State third team. College: Lincoln Land JUCO basketball commit.

— Lydia Miller, Harrisburg (6-0, Sr., C): Averaged a double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) for a 29-5 sectional qualifier ranked 8th in the final AP state poll. School reached a 9th straight regional title game. All-tournament at Harrisburg Invite, Benton Christmas and Eldorado Mid-Winter events.

College: Undecided among several offers. Nominated ahead of teammate Lauren McDaniel.

— Elise Moeller, Rock Falls (6-0, Sr., F): A D-1 Evansville volleyball commit. The inside presence for the dynamic duo behind a 26-7 squad sharing the No. 9 ranking in the final AP state poll. Also averaged 2.3 steals and 2 assists for a regional finalist that tied a school record for wins in a season. Led a balanced attack in scoring (11 ppg) and rebounding (6 rpg). A 2-time all-conference first team selection. All-tournament at Sauk Valley Shootout and Sterling Invite. Nominated along with teammate Abi Peyton.

— Paige Munds, Eldorado (5-3, Sr., G): Leader of a 25-4 squad that had a 17-game winning streak snapped in the regional semifinals. Averaged 12.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals and surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone this season. Committed only 34 turnovers all season. Alltournament at Eldorado Mid-Winter (MVP), Harrisburg Invite and Fairfield Merry Mule Christmas events.

— Lexie Niebrugge, Teutopolis (5-7, Jr., SG): AP All-State honorable mention last season for the state runners-up. Nominated behind teammate Olivia Niemerg for a 25-8 Elite Eight qualifier. Averages 12 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals for a team that upset top-ranked rival Paris, ruining an unbeaten season in the sectional finals. All-tournament at Charleston and Highland. Boasts 49 3-pointers.

— Olivia Niemerg, Teutopolis (5-8, Sr., PG): Team leader in every major stat for a 25-8 Elite Eight qualifier, which upset top-ranked and unbeaten Paris in the sectional finals after losing to their rivals twice already this season. Averages 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.1 steals as the main ballhandler for the defending state runners-up. Shoots 45.6 percent from 3point range (47 of 103), 53.3 percent from the field (90 of 169), and 86.6 percent from the free throw line (97 of 112). All-tournament at Salem, Charleston and Highland. Advanced to state in the 3-point showdown. Scored a game-high 17 points in the sectional title upset. College: Lakeland JUCO basketball commit. Nominated ahead of teammate Lexie Niebrugge.

— Maya Osborn, Marshall (5-4, Soph., G): Averaged 15.3 points, 6.6

rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.4 steals for a 18-10 squad eliminated in the regional semifinals. Shot 50.4-percent from the field. All-tournament at Robinson Thanksgiving event. Repeat all-conference selection. IBCA All-State special mention last season. College: Undecided.

— Abi Peyton, Rock Falls (5-10, Jr., PG): Floor leader for a 26-7 regional finalist tying a school record for single-season wins. Averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 2 assists for a team that tied for 9th in the final AP state rankings. All-conference first team selection. All-tournament at Sauk Valley Shootout and Sterling Invite. College: Undecided. Nominated along with teammate Elise Moeller.

— Chelsie Price, Normal U-High (5-9, Sr., F): Leader in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals for a 23-11 “Sweet 16” sectional finalist. Averaged 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds for the balanced champ of a conference including Class 3A teams. All-tournament at the State Farm Holiday Classic.

Bloomington Pantagraph All-Area first team and all-conference first team. College: Missouri for academics.

— Gracie Reels, Carlinville (5-7, Jr., G): Leading scorer and top defender on a 28-4 sectional qualifier tied for 9th in the final AP state rankings. Allconference performer averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds for a defensive team allowing 30 points per game. All-tournament at the Carlinville Holiday and Macoupin County events.

— Emma Rossin (5-7, Jr., G): Finished one shy of tying the school’s singleseason 3-point mark with 72. Averaged 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for a “Sweet 16” qualifier. All-tournament at Ridgewood Thanksgiving event. Allconference selection. Nominated behind teammate Cassidy Allen.

— Abbey Schreacke, Quincy Notre Dame (Fr., G): Rookie part of the 1-2 punch powering the 3rd-ranked squad in the final AP state poll into the supersectionals for the first time since 2014. Averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 steals for the 25-3 Elite Eight qualifier. Starter for every basketball game this season, and a starter on a 33-2 sectional qualifier in volleyball.

Nominated along with teammate Sydney Hummert.

— Hannah Schuringa, Elmhurst Timothy Christian (6-0, Jr., F): AP AllState honorable mention last season. Averaged 16.7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.5 steals, 1 block and shot 58 percemt from the field for a 23-8 sectional qualifier. All-tournament at Lisle Holiday Cage Classic (MVP). Allconference selection (co-division MVP with fellow All-State nominee Anna

Griffin of Aurora Christian). Surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone in January. Registered game-highs in points (22) and rebounds (13) in the sectional loss to DePaul College Prep. College: Undecided.

— Breena Shreeves, Knoxville (5-10, Sr., F/C): AP All-State honorable mention last season. Leading scorer (17 ppg) and rebounder (8 rpg) for a 28-5 sectional qualifier ranked 6th in the final AP state poll. Season highs of 32 points and 16 rebounds. Surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone early in the season. All-tournament at Ridgewood, Rock Island Alleman and Erie’s Warkins Classic. College: D-1 Illinois track and field/cross country signing.

— Asya Smith, Pleasant Plains (5-6, Jr., G): Scoring leader (11.4 ppg) for the 25-3 Elite Eight qualifiers. Also averages 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the 6th-ranked squad in the final AP state poll. Nominated along with teammate Caroline Jachino.

— Jayonna Smith, Chicago Marshall (5-7, Jr., F): Leading scorer on a 2010 Elite Eight qualifier ranked 5th in the final AP state poll. Averages 16.5 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals for the defending state champions. Scored a teamhigh 22 points in a loss (57-54) to 4A-ranked Chicago Whitney Young.

— Adrenna Snipes, Alton Marquette Catholic (5-5, Soph., G): AP All-State honorable mention last season. Repeat Alton Telegraph Small-Schools Player of the Year already owns 1,173 career points. Averaged team-leading totals of 20.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 5.6 steals for a 24-7 regional finalist.

— Avery Still, Sullivan (5-10, Sr., F): Averaged 14.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.5 blocks, 1.3 assists for a 22-7 regional champ. Shot 50 percent from the field (173 of 347). Finished with 1,039 career points. Alltournament at the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond Knights Classic.

College: Lake Land JUCO basketball signing.

— Ashlyn Sturdy, Buffalo Tri-City (5-8, Sr., G): A 2-time AP All-State selection (first team last season, honorable mention two seasons ago). Averaged 19.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 3.8 steals for a 26-6 conference champ eliminated in the regional semifinals. Thrived this season despite constant pain from a hip/spinal injury suffered in the season opener. All-tournament at the Clinton Turkey Tussle (MVP), Riverton’s Christmas and Sangamon County events. Career totals include school records for points (2,054), rebounds (577), assists (549), steals (503). College: Undecided with several D-2 offers.

— Ensley Tedeschi, Benton (5-11, Fr., G): Point guard and top defender for a 17-13 regional finalist. Averaged team-leading totals of 10.3 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists as a freshman. One of the state’s top 9th graders with the ball-handling skills and height to play anywhere on the floor.

— Jeniah Thompson, Carterville (5-10, Sr., G/F): D-1 Southern IllinoisCarbondale basketball signing for an Elite Eight qualifier ranked 2nd in the final AP state poll. AP All-State second team selection last season in Class 3A. Averaged 14.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists for a 30-2 conference champ that enjoyed several running clocks this season. Shot 53 percent from the field. All-tournament at Benton and Salem. Career 1,600-point scorer a 4time all-conference and 4-time All-South selection. Also, last season:

Southern Illinois Player of the Year and IBCA All-State second team in 3A. Nominated ahead of teammates Abbey Crain and Megan Barton.

— Claire Tonnies, Breese Mater Dei (5-8, Sr., G): Leading scorer (13.2 ppg) for a 21-9 “Sweet 16” sectional finalist. Also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals. All-tournament at Alton and Mascoutah. College: Undecided. Nominated along with teammate Shannon Lampe.

— Katelyn Young, Fithian Oakwood (6-1, Sr., F): D-1 Murray State basketball signing. AP All-State second team last season. Averaged 22.7

points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.6 steals, 3.1 assists, 1.5 blocks for 23-8 squad eliminated in the regional semifinals. Surpassed 2,000 career points this season. Outscored the opposition multiple times, including a 29-point outing in a regional quarterfinal win. A 4-time Champaign News-Gazette All-Area selection in basketball (also multiple All-Area performer in track and field). A 2-time Class 1A state shot put medalist.