Drake looks to sweep Loyola-Chicago

Drake (18-11, 8-8) vs. Loyola of Chicago (19-10, 11-5)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago seeks revenge on Drake after dropping the first matchup in Des Moines. The teams last played on Jan. 7, when the Bulldogs shot 48.1 percent from the field while holding Loyola of Chicago’s shooters to just 43.9 percent en route to a 65-62 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Cameron Krutwig has put up 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists to lead the way for the Ramblers. Tate Hall has complemented Krutwig and is putting up 13.2 points and four rebounds per game. The Bulldogs are led by Liam Robbins, who is averaging 14 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Roman Penn has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Drake field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Ramblers are 10-0 when they score at least 73 points and 9-10 when they fall shy of that total. The Bulldogs are 7-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 11-11 on the year otherwise.

TWO STREAKS: Drake has dropped its last four road games, scoring 61 points and allowing 73.8 points during those contests. Loyola of Chicago has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 72.1 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola of Chicago gets to the line more often than any other MVC team. The Ramblers have averaged 19 free throws per game this season and 21.7 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com