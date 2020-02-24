MONDAY 2/24:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. PM Rain Showers. Mild. High 49°

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain Showers. Chilly. Low 40°

TUESDAY: Rain Showers Likely. Mild. High 53°

DISCUSSION:

Skies will be mostly cloudy this morning, and will become overcast this afternoon. Rain showers will begin to develop this afternoon, especially during the late afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average, with highs around 50 early this afternoon.

Rain will be likely this evening into the overnight. Skies will remain cloudy otherwise, with lows only dropping to around 40.

More rain on the way on Tuesday, along with a few more degrees of warmth. Highs will top off in the lower 50s on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue into the day on Wednesday, but colder air will begin to filter in late Wednesday into Wednesday night. This will begin to change precipitation over to a rain/snow mix Wednesday evening, and into snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

We will begin to dry out as we end the work week into the weekend. It will remain cold though, with highs around 30 on Friday and Saturday, and into the mid 30s by Sunday.

