$7.5 million investment announced for Downtown Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum Behavioral Health is announcing a $7.5 million investment in the area.

At the corner of 3rd Street and South Street in downtown, demolition of a vacant building will begin in May. Executive Director Steve Carrel says they plan on putting up housing for recovering addicts and their families.

According to Carrel, planning for the complex comes from a similar housing project in Lancaster, Ohio.

“Almost everybody at Pearl House Lancaster is employed which is going to be a goal of ours. There’s rules built into the leases for Pearl House and the Pearl House model and the case manager on-site is also — part of their job is to work with folks, de escalate any problems, identify any issues before they even get started.”

Carrel says one year after the unit in Lancaster was built, it was reported that crime in the area significantly decreased.

“That’s the key. Is it going to be done right? And Muskingum Behavioral Health has been around for 38 years. We have a lot of experience working with people who are homeless and who are addicted. Fairfield Homes came up with the idea for Pearl House and got Pearl House in Lancaster. And they had a lot of nay-sayers too. One is “Crime is going to go up in the area.” Well, first of all, with this particular property, we’re right across the street from the Zanesville Police Department.”

Carrel says housing will not be available to sex offenders or violent criminals. Housing for the unit will begin in summer of 2021.