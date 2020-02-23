Niang scores 2 as Rennes beats Nimes to reclaim 3rd spot

PARIS (AP) — M’Baye Niang scored his second goal of the game near the end to help Rennes beat Nimes 2-1 on Sunday and reclaim third place in the French league.

The Senegal striker headed in a cross from Hamari Traoré in the 89th minute, finally ending the resistance of 10-man Nimes — which had midfielder Anthony Briançon sent off in the 53rd.

Nimes took the lead in the first minute through veteran forward Nolan Roux, who finished well after combining with strike partner Renaud Ripart.

But Niang equalized six minutes later, bundling the ball home following a goalmouth scramble after Nimes failed to deal with Traoré’s cross from the right.

Rennes remains one point ahead of Lille, with third place securing a place in the Champions League qualifying rounds next season.

Nimes is 18th in the relegation-promotion playoff spot.

Saint-Étienne is struggling in 15th, and only two points above Nimes after drawing 1-1 at home to eighth-place Reims.

Forward Boulaye Dia grabbed a point for Reims with a last-minute penalty after striker Denis Bouanga put the home side ahead in the 73rd.

Later Sunday, league leader Paris Saint-Germain was at home to Bordeaux with a chance to move 13 points clear of second-place Marseille.

