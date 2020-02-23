NC A&T looks to extend streak vs UMES

Maryland Eastern Shore (5-22, 4-8) vs. NC A&T (14-14, 10-3)

Corbett Sports Center, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Maryland Eastern Shore. In its last five wins against the Hawks, NC A&T has won by an average of 13 points. Maryland Eastern Shore’s last win in the series came on March 6, 2017, a 75-65 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have collectively accounted for 56 percent of NC A&T’s scoring this year including 46 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Maryland Eastern Shore, AJ Cheeseman, Da’Shawn Phillip and Ahmad Frost have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 53 percent of all Hawks points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Langley has directly created 54 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 10 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Maryland Eastern Shore is 0-21 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 64.

STREAK STATS: Maryland Eastern Shore has dropped its last three road games, scoring 58.3 points and allowing 67.7 points during those contests. NC A&T has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 83.6 points while giving up 68.

DID YOU KNOW: NC A&T has attempted the sixth-most free throws in the country at 24.5 per game. Maryland Eastern Shore has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14.4 foul shots per game (ranked 287th).

