Morales, Ford help Wagner top St. Francis (Bkn) 75-71 in OT

Sports
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales opened overtime with a 3-pointer and he and Elijah Ford combined for 43 points as Wagner battled past Saint Francis (Brooklyn) 75-71 on Sunday.

Ford scored 22 points for the Seahawks (8-19, 5-11 Northeast Conference). Morales added 21 and Deandre Wilkins blocked a Chauncey Hawkins drive with six seconds remaining to protect a three-point lead.

Hawkins led the Terriers (12-16, 6-10) with 22 points and Deniz Celen added 20 points with 12 rebounds and two blocks. Rob Higgins added 12 points.

Wagner, with a seven-player lineup, saw everyone score and six putting up seven points or more. The Seahawks shot 46% and outscored Saint Francis 38-28 in the paint.

Wagner is at Long Island University on Thursday. Saint Francis plays at Sacred Heart on Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Avatar
Associated Press

