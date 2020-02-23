Kansas looks to extend streak vs Oklahoma St.

Oklahoma State (14-13, 4-10) vs. Kansas (24-3, 13-1)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas looks for its 12th straight conference win against Oklahoma State. Kansas’ last Big 12 loss came against the Baylor Bears 67-55 on Jan. 11. Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma by 17 at home in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele, Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Cowboys points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Devon Dotson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Kansas field goals over the last five games. Dotson has accounted for 34 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Oklahoma State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Cowboys are 9-13 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

STREAK SCORING: Kansas has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas defense has allowed only 60.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Jayhawks eighth among Division I teams. The Oklahoma State offense has averaged 67 points through 27 games (ranked 261st, nationally).

