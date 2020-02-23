Cub Scouts hold cake auction at Dresden

DRESDEN, Ohio – Cub scouts and members of the community got together in Dresden for something sweet.

Den Leader and Committee Member Ellen Murphy says scout members and their families baked cakes of all shapes, sizes and flavors for an auction at Dresden United Methodist Church.

“It’s a fundraiser to help increase our funds to help with camping, equipment, special trips. We want to do an Altitude that’s the new trampoline park in Newark. I’m gonna take the kids to do that. We need to buy some new tents. Our tents are falling apart. And then registration — our registration fees have gone up.”

A candy covered caterpillar cake sold for $325.

“So we invite people through our community and beyond just to help offset some of our costs. We have categories — yummiest looking, largest, tallest, the — most scout themed, most appropriately named.”

Murphy says this is an annual event that they hope to put on again next year.