Cleveland faces conference rival Miami

Miami Heat (36-20, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-41, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland faces Miami in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Cavaliers have gone 10-29 against Eastern Conference teams. Cleveland has a 5-26 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Heat are 24-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami leads the Eastern Conference shooting 37.8 percent from deep. Duncan Robinson leads the Heat shooting 43.4 percent from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Heat won 124-105 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 24 points, and Cedi Osman led Cleveland with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Drummond is shooting 53.7 percent and averaging 12.8 points. Drummond has averaged 11.8 rebounds and added 12.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Jae Crowder has averaged 16.2 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is shooting 53.3 percent and has averaged 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 112.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 49.9 percent shooting.

Heat: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.3 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Alfonzo McKinnie: day to day (foot), Kevin Love: day to day (achilles).

Heat: Meyers Leonard: out (ankle), Kyle Alexander: out (knee), Tyler Herro: out (right ankle), Jimmy Butler: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.