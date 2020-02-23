6N: England humbles unbeaten Ireland to stay in title hunt

LONDON (AP) — England finally turned up in the Six Nations and denied Ireland at least the triple crown and grand slam in an impressive 24-12 victory at Twickenham on Sunday.

Hyping itself before the tournament to become the greatest rugby team ever, England was humbled by France and then barely subdued Scotland, but sought a statement win in its first appearance at home and delivered.

England so utterly dominated that the scoreline flattered Ireland. The outcome was as good as certain by halftime, when England led 17-0. England finished with three tries to two but was tactically and technically in another class.

The result meant England remained in the title hunt, as did Ireland, which came to Twickenham with high hopes after beating Scotland and Wales.

England will have a triple crown chance, instead, with Wales next followed by Italy.

Ireland still has to face Italy and France, which was the only unbeaten team after three rounds and favored to win the Six Nations for the first time in 10 years.

