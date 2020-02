Weekend Time Schedule

All Times EST Saturday TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Kansas, Noon

No. 2 Gonzaga at No. 23 BYU, 10 p.m.

No. 4 San Diego State vs. UNLV, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Dayton vs. Duquesne, 2 p.m.

No. 6 Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Florida State at N.C. State, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Kentucky vs. Florida, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Louisville vs. North Carolina, 4 p.m.

No. 12 Villanova at Xavier, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Auburn vs. Tennessee, Noon

No. 14 Oregon at No. 24 Arizona, 10 p.m.

No. 17 West Virginia at TCU, 2 p.m.

No. 18 Colorado vs. UCLA, 4 p.m.

No. 19 Marquette at Providence, Noon

No. 22 Houston at Memphis, 2 p.m.

Women

No. 2 Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

No. 6 UConn vs. UCF, 1 p.m.

No. 13 Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

No. 18 Northwestern at Wisconsin, Noon

No. 19 Iowa vs. Penn State, 3 p.m.

No. 20 South Dakota at South Dakota State, 3 p.m.

No. 24 Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

No. 25 Princeton vs. Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

NBA

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 9 p.m.

NHL

Washington at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

PRESEASON BASEBALL

Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (ss) vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets (ss) at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA Qualifying, Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

OTHER EVENTS TENNIS

ATP World Tour, Rio Open, Rio de Janeiro

ATP World Tour, Open 13 Provence, Marseille, France

ATP World Tour, Delray Beach (Fla.) Open

WTA, Hungarian Ladies Open, Budapest

GOLF

WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC, Mexico City

Puerto Rico Open Scores, Coco Beach Golf & Country Club

SUNDAY TOP 25 BASKETBALL Men

No. 7 Maryland at No. 25 Ohio State, 4 p.m.

No. 9 Penn State at Indiana, Noon

No. 15 Creighton vs. No. 21 Butler, 4 p.m.

No. 16 Seton Hall vs. St. John’s, 2 p.m.

Women

No. 1 South Carolina at No. 14 Kentucky, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Louisville at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

No. 8 UCLA at Washington, 3 p.m.

No. 9 Mississippi State vs. Alabama, 2 p.m.

No. 11 Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m.

No. 12 DePaul at Villanova, 1 p.m.

No. 15 Oregon State at California, 5 p.m.

No. 16 Texas A&M vs. Auburn, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Florida State at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m.

No. 21 Arizona State at Utah, 2 p.m.

No. 22 Arkansas at Florida, 4 p.m.

No. 23 Missouri State vs. Indiana State, 3 p.m.

NBA

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 6 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Portland, 9 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Washington, Noon

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

PRESEASON BASEBALL

Houston vs. Washington (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington (ss) vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NHRA Qualifying, Arizona Nationals, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park

OTHER EVENTS TENNIS

ATP World Tour, Rio Open, Rio de Janeiro

ATP World Tour, Open 13 Provence, Marseille, France

ATP World Tour, Delray Beach (Fla.) Open

WTA, Hungarian Ladies Open, Budapest

GOLF

WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC, Mexico City

Puerto Rico Open Scores, Coco Beach Golf & Country Club