UNC Greensboro’s late rally leads to 71-68 win over VMI

Sports
Associated Press0

LEXINGTON, Va (AP) — Isaiah Miller scored 23 points and Kyrin Galloway had a double-double and UNC Greensboro beat VMI 71-68 on Saturday.

After Sean Conway’s layup put VMI ahead 66-59 with 4:43 left, the Spartans (22-6, 12-3 Southern Conference) outscored the Keydets 12-6 the rest of the way. Angelo Allegri had a three-point play and a 3-pointer in succession to get UNC Greensboro within 66-65. Miller then made two foul shots before Greg Parham’s layup with 1:49 to go gave VMI its last lead. James Dickey followed with a three-point play for the Spartans and Miller made 1 of 2 from the foul line with two seconds remaining. Travis Evee missed a 3-point attempt to tie.

Allegri scored 11 off the bench, Galloway scored 10 with 10 rebounds and Dickey grabbed 12 rebounds.

Evee topped VMI (8-20, 3-12) with 16 points and Conway and Garrett Gilkeson each scored 13.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Indians staff attends funeral of coach Brad Mills’ grandson

Associated Press

Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin scores 700th career goal, becoming eighth in NHL to reach milestone

Associated Press

Man City beats Leicester 1-0 despite another missed penalty

Associated Press