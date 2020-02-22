St. Francis looks to sweep Wagner

Wagner (7-19, 4-11) vs. St. Francis (NY) (12-15, 6-9)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) goes for the season sweep over Wagner after winning the previous matchup in Staten Island. The teams last played each other on Jan. 18, when the Terriers created 20 Wagner turnovers and turned the ball over just nine times on their way to a 69-64 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Alex Morales is averaging 13 points and 5.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Seahawks. Elijah Ford is also a primary contributor, producing 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Terriers have been led by Unique McLean, who is averaging 12 points and 7.7 rebounds.ACCURATE ALEX: Morales has connected on 37.7 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last five games. He’s also made 69.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: St. Francis (NY) is 0-9 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Wagner is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points and has allowed 61.7 points per game over its last three.

PERFECT WHEN: Wagner is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Seahawks are 2-19 when opponents score more than 64.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all NEC teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com