Robert Morris seeks revenge on FDU

Robert Morris (16-13, 12-4) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (8-18, 6-9)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson goes for the season sweep over Robert Morris after winning the previous matchup in Moon Township. The teams last went at it on Feb. 15, when the Knights shot 46.6 percent from the field en route to a 72-71 victory.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Robert Morris’ AJ Bramah, Josh Williams and Yannis Mendy have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Colonials points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Jahlil Jenkins has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Fairleigh Dickinson field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Colonials are 0-7 when they score 60 points or fewer and 16-6 when they exceed 60 points. The Knights are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 8-8 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Colonials have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson has an assist on 33 of 84 field goals (39.3 percent) over its past three outings while Robert Morris has assists on 44 of 76 field goals (57.9 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Robert Morris has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all NEC teams.

