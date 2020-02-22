BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cristo Rey 85, Don Bosco Cristo Rey, Md. 75
Heritage Academy, Md. 40, Shalom Christian 30
Lancaster Country Day 59, Veritas Academy 43
Northumberland Christian 77, Grace Prep 53
Pocono Mountain West 42, Northampton 40
Class 1A=
District 5=
Semifinal=
Berlin-Brothersvalley 101, Turkeyfoot Valley 61
Shade 60, Southern Fulton 47
District 6=
Semifinal=
Bishop Carroll 72, Blacklick Valley 25
Williamsburg 63, Saltsburg 60
District 9=
Quarterfinal=
Allegheny-Clarion Valley 71, Johnsonburg 65
Cameron County 54, North Clarion 44
Clarion-Limestone 72, Otto-Eldred 58
Elk County Catholic 69, Austin 18
Class 2A=
District 5=
Semifinal=
North Star 54, Conemaugh Township 47
Windber 64, Tussey Mountain 53
District 10=
Quarterfinal=
Cambridge Springs 50, Wilmington 43
Farrell 86, Maplewood 31
Lakeview 51, Cochranton 34
Youngsville 45, Rocky Grove 39
District 11=
Quarterfinal=
Mahanoy Area 57, Moravian Academy 50
Williams Valley 25, Marian Catholic 22
WPIAL=
Quarterfinal=
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 64, South Side 40
Shenango 52, Jeannette 34
Sto-Rox 71, Brentwood 61
Winchester Thurston 57, Springdale 54
District 2=
Semifinal=
Scranton Holy Cross 50, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 42
Class 3A=
District 2=
Semifinal=
Holy Redeemer 70, Lakeland 46
Riverside 77, Wyoming Seminary 69
District 4=
Quarterfinal=
Loyalsock 101, North Penn-Mansfield 87
District 6=
Quarterfinal=
Ligonier Valley 59, Cambria Heights 50
Penns Valley 50, West Shamokin 47
Richland 70, Mount Union 49
Westmont Hilltop 62, Bellwood-Antis 33
District 10=
Quarterfinal=
Fairview 48, Greenville 25
Franklin 50, Girard 48
Sharon 71, Mercyhurst Prep 59
Sharpsville 74, North East 61
Class 4A=
District 4=
Quarterfinal=
Athens 62, Lewisburg 58
Danville 68, Mifflinburg 56
Jersey Shore 69, Shamokin 56
Montoursville 75, Midd-West 48
District 11=
Quarterfinal=
Bethlehem Catholic 56, Northwestern Lehigh 39
Tamaqua 79, Pine Grove 45
Wilson 54, Salisbury 45
Class 5A=
District 2=
Semifinal=
Dallas 49, Abington Heights 39
Wallenpaupack 53, Pittston Area 48, OT
WPIAL=
Quarterfinal=
Chartiers Valley 52, Shaler 45
Laurel Highlands 62, Penn Hills 60
Mars 57, South Fayette 44
Thomas Jefferson 54, West Allegheny 43
Class 6A=
District 6=
Championship=
Altoona 61, State College 54
District 1=
Ninth/Tenth Place Quarterfinal=
Central Bucks East 46, Haverford 32
Garnet Valley 61, Spring-Ford 58
North Penn 69, Council Rock South 51
Upper Darby 73, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68
Quarterfinal=
Bensalem 51, Downingtown East 43
Cheltenham 68, Coatesville 61
Chester 54, Lower Merion 46
Methacton 69, Pennridge 46
District 2/4=
Subregional Semifinal=
Williamsport 51, Wilkes-Barre Area 49
District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Cedar Crest 45, Central Dauphin 43
Central York 56, Governor Mifflin 46
Reading 50, Harrisburg 47
West Lawn Wilson 47, Lancaster McCaskey 39
PAISAA Tournament=
Semifinal=
Malvern Prep 72, Malvern Phelps 56
Westtown 71, Perkiomen School 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Meadowbrook Christian 43, Blair County Christian School 24
Northumberland Christian 56, Juniata Mennonite 30
Shalom Christian 39, Heritage Academy, Md. 36
Shenango 52, Jeannette 34
Class 1A=
District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Christian School of York 38, New Covenant Christian 16
Greenwood 49, Halifax 19
Lancaster Country Day 59, Veritas Academy 43
Lebanon Catholic 56, Mount Calvary 29
WPIAL=
Quarterfinal=
Clairton 43, California 41
Rochester 64, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 24
Sewickley Academy Panthers 43, Vincentian Academy 31
West Greene 55, Avella 45
Class 2A=
District 2=
Semifinal=
Old Forge 77, Elk Lake 30
Scranton Holy Cross 53, Northwest Area 23
District 9=
Quarterfinal=
Clarion 56, Port Allegany 50
Keystone 50, Cranberry 43
Redbank Valley 35, Kane Area 15
Ridgway 39, Brockway 22
Class 3A=
District 3=
Semifinal=
Camp Hill Trinity 58, Pequea Valley 43
Delone 62, Susquenita 30
District 4=
Second Round=
Bloomsburg 40, Hughesville 29
Central Columbia 51, Towanda 35
Loyalsock 66, Wellsboro 28
Warrior Run 38, East Juniata 36
District 6=
Quarterfinal=
United 41, Central Cambria 36
Class 4A=
District 2=
Semifinal=
Dallas 41, Berwick 40, OT
Scranton Prep 71, Nanticoke Area 29
District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Eastern York 59, Wyomissing 27
Lancaster Catholic 57, Fleetwood 27
Northern Lebanon 60, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45
Susquehanna Township 67, Bermudian Springs 63
District 4=
Quarterfinal=
Danville 58, Columbia-Montour 14
Shamokin 44, Milton 31
District 9=
First Round=
St. Marys 55, Bradford 36
Class 5A=
District 1=
Quarterfinal=
Great Valley 51, West Chester East 31
Mount St. Joseph 47, Villa Maria 41
Springfield Delco 36, Pottsgrove 31
District 3=
Quarterfinal=
Gettysburg 48, York Suburban 29
Mechanicsburg 52, Berks Catholic 32
Twin Valley 73, Spring Grove 28
West York 54, Lower Dauphin 48
Class 6A=
District 2/4=
Subregional Semifinal=
Hazleton Area 65, Scranton 47
Williamsport 51, Wilkes-Barre Area 49
District 6=
Championship=
Altoona 52, State College 33
District 11=
Quarterfinal=
Bethlehem Freedom 52, Easton 41
Nazareth Area 52, Pleasant Valley 31
Parkland 43, Stroudsburg 33
Pocono Mountain West 42, Northampton 40
WPIAL=
Quarterfinal=
Bethel Park 33, Fox Chapel 29
Mount Lebanon 53, Seneca Valley 40
North Allegheny 65, Baldwin 46
Upper St. Clair 52, Norwin 39
PAISAA Tournament=
Semifinal=
Abington Friends 63, Germantown 42
Penn Charter 70, Notre Dame 61
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/