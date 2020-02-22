BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cristo Rey 85, Don Bosco Cristo Rey, Md. 75

Heritage Academy, Md. 40, Shalom Christian 30

Lancaster Country Day 59, Veritas Academy 43

Northumberland Christian 77, Grace Prep 53

Pocono Mountain West 42, Northampton 40

Class 1A=

District 5=

Semifinal=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 101, Turkeyfoot Valley 61

Shade 60, Southern Fulton 47

District 6=

Semifinal=

Bishop Carroll 72, Blacklick Valley 25

Williamsburg 63, Saltsburg 60

District 9=

Quarterfinal=

Allegheny-Clarion Valley 71, Johnsonburg 65

Cameron County 54, North Clarion 44

Clarion-Limestone 72, Otto-Eldred 58

Elk County Catholic 69, Austin 18

Class 2A=

District 5=

Semifinal=

North Star 54, Conemaugh Township 47

Windber 64, Tussey Mountain 53

District 10=

Quarterfinal=

Cambridge Springs 50, Wilmington 43

Farrell 86, Maplewood 31

Lakeview 51, Cochranton 34

Youngsville 45, Rocky Grove 39

District 11=

Quarterfinal=

Mahanoy Area 57, Moravian Academy 50

Williams Valley 25, Marian Catholic 22

WPIAL=

Quarterfinal=

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 64, South Side 40

Shenango 52, Jeannette 34

Sto-Rox 71, Brentwood 61

Winchester Thurston 57, Springdale 54

District 2=

Semifinal=

Scranton Holy Cross 50, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 42

Class 3A=

District 2=

Semifinal=

Holy Redeemer 70, Lakeland 46

Riverside 77, Wyoming Seminary 69

District 4=

Quarterfinal=

Loyalsock 101, North Penn-Mansfield 87

District 6=

Quarterfinal=

Ligonier Valley 59, Cambria Heights 50

Penns Valley 50, West Shamokin 47

Richland 70, Mount Union 49

Westmont Hilltop 62, Bellwood-Antis 33

District 10=

Quarterfinal=

Fairview 48, Greenville 25

Franklin 50, Girard 48

Sharon 71, Mercyhurst Prep 59

Sharpsville 74, North East 61

Class 4A=

District 4=

Quarterfinal=

Athens 62, Lewisburg 58

Danville 68, Mifflinburg 56

Jersey Shore 69, Shamokin 56

Montoursville 75, Midd-West 48

District 11=

Quarterfinal=

Bethlehem Catholic 56, Northwestern Lehigh 39

Tamaqua 79, Pine Grove 45

Wilson 54, Salisbury 45

Class 5A=

District 2=

Semifinal=

Dallas 49, Abington Heights 39

Wallenpaupack 53, Pittston Area 48, OT

WPIAL=

Quarterfinal=

Chartiers Valley 52, Shaler 45

Laurel Highlands 62, Penn Hills 60

Mars 57, South Fayette 44

Thomas Jefferson 54, West Allegheny 43

Class 6A=

District 6=

Championship=

Altoona 61, State College 54

District 1=

Ninth/Tenth Place Quarterfinal=

Central Bucks East 46, Haverford 32

Garnet Valley 61, Spring-Ford 58

North Penn 69, Council Rock South 51

Upper Darby 73, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68

Quarterfinal=

Bensalem 51, Downingtown East 43

Cheltenham 68, Coatesville 61

Chester 54, Lower Merion 46

Methacton 69, Pennridge 46

District 2/4=

Subregional Semifinal=

Williamsport 51, Wilkes-Barre Area 49

District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Cedar Crest 45, Central Dauphin 43

Central York 56, Governor Mifflin 46

Reading 50, Harrisburg 47

West Lawn Wilson 47, Lancaster McCaskey 39

PAISAA Tournament=

Semifinal=

Malvern Prep 72, Malvern Phelps 56

Westtown 71, Perkiomen School 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Meadowbrook Christian 43, Blair County Christian School 24

Northumberland Christian 56, Juniata Mennonite 30

Shalom Christian 39, Heritage Academy, Md. 36

Class 1A=

District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Christian School of York 38, New Covenant Christian 16

Greenwood 49, Halifax 19

Lancaster Country Day 59, Veritas Academy 43

Lebanon Catholic 56, Mount Calvary 29

WPIAL=

Quarterfinal=

Clairton 43, California 41

Rochester 64, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 24

Sewickley Academy Panthers 43, Vincentian Academy 31

West Greene 55, Avella 45

Class 2A=

District 2=

Semifinal=

Old Forge 77, Elk Lake 30

Scranton Holy Cross 53, Northwest Area 23

District 9=

Quarterfinal=

Clarion 56, Port Allegany 50

Keystone 50, Cranberry 43

Redbank Valley 35, Kane Area 15

Ridgway 39, Brockway 22

Class 3A=

District 3=

Semifinal=

Camp Hill Trinity 58, Pequea Valley 43

Delone 62, Susquenita 30

District 4=

Second Round=

Bloomsburg 40, Hughesville 29

Central Columbia 51, Towanda 35

Loyalsock 66, Wellsboro 28

Warrior Run 38, East Juniata 36

District 6=

Quarterfinal=

United 41, Central Cambria 36

Class 4A=

District 2=

Semifinal=

Dallas 41, Berwick 40, OT

Scranton Prep 71, Nanticoke Area 29

District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Eastern York 59, Wyomissing 27

Lancaster Catholic 57, Fleetwood 27

Northern Lebanon 60, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45

Susquehanna Township 67, Bermudian Springs 63

District 4=

Quarterfinal=

Danville 58, Columbia-Montour 14

Shamokin 44, Milton 31

District 9=

First Round=

St. Marys 55, Bradford 36

Class 5A=

District 1=

Quarterfinal=

Great Valley 51, West Chester East 31

Mount St. Joseph 47, Villa Maria 41

Springfield Delco 36, Pottsgrove 31

District 3=

Quarterfinal=

Gettysburg 48, York Suburban 29

Mechanicsburg 52, Berks Catholic 32

Twin Valley 73, Spring Grove 28

West York 54, Lower Dauphin 48

Class 6A=

District 2/4=

Subregional Semifinal=

Hazleton Area 65, Scranton 47

Williamsport 51, Wilkes-Barre Area 49

District 6=

Championship=

Altoona 52, State College 33

District 11=

Quarterfinal=

Bethlehem Freedom 52, Easton 41

Nazareth Area 52, Pleasant Valley 31

Parkland 43, Stroudsburg 33

Pocono Mountain West 42, Northampton 40

WPIAL=

Quarterfinal=

Bethel Park 33, Fox Chapel 29

Mount Lebanon 53, Seneca Valley 40

North Allegheny 65, Baldwin 46

Upper St. Clair 52, Norwin 39

PAISAA Tournament=

Semifinal=

Abington Friends 63, Germantown 42

Penn Charter 70, Notre Dame 61

