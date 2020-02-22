CSX: Train struck car in Ohio, killing car driver

BARBERTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a train struck a car on tracks in Ohio, killing the car driver.

CSX confirmed that a westbound train struck the vehicle in Barberton shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

CSX said the driver died of his injuries. The train crew wasn’t injured. Barberton police haven’t released details about the crash.

The Summit County coroner’s office confirmed that the body of one person was recovered, but the name wasn’t being released pending notification of relatives.

CSX said “Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and we are appreciative of the swift response of first responders.”

The Akron Beacon Journal reported that several serious crashes or near-crashes have occurred on the same stretch of tracks, the deadliest in 1951 when a passenger train carrying about 100 people slammed into a Sherman tank operated by local National Guardsmen.

The newspaper reported at the time that three Akron guardsman were killed and eight other guardsmen and civilians were injured. The crash happened as guardsman who had taken part in tank maneuvers near the Portage Lakes were heading back to a Barberton tank storage yard.