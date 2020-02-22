Columbus takes on Nashville on 7-game losing streak

Columbus Blue Jackets (30-19-13, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (29-23-8, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus aims to stop its seven-game losing streak with a victory over Nashville.

The Predators are 13-12-4 at home. Nashville has given up 49 power-play goals, killing 74.1% of opponent chances.

The Blue Jackets are 12-8-9 on the road. Columbus averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads them averaging 0.3.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has recorded 57 total points while scoring 14 goals and collecting 43 assists for the Predators. Mikael Granlund has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 21 goals and has 36 points. Zachary Werenski has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-3-4, averaging two goals, 3.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, four penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Nick Bonino: day to day (illness).

Blue Jackets: Oliver Bjorkstrand: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.