Bulls face the Suns on 7-game skid

Phoenix Suns (22-34, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-37, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Suns -1.5; over/under is 219.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago looks to break its seven-game losing streak when the Bulls play Phoenix.

The Bulls have gone 11-17 in home games. Chicago has a 2-20 record against teams above .500.

The Suns are 11-16 in road games. Phoenix ranks second in the NBA with 26.9 assists per game led by Ricky Rubio averaging 8.6.

The Bulls and Suns meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach LaVine is shooting 44.7 percent and averaging 25.2 points. Coby White is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Rubio leads the Suns averaging 8.6 assists while scoring 12.3 points per game. Devin Booker has averaged 23.6 points and five rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 107.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 51.7 percent shooting.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 110.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 26 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Denzel Valentine: out (hamstring), Luke Kornet: day to day (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (shoulder), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

Suns: Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.