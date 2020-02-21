WKU looks to extend streak vs Charlotte

Charlotte (14-11, 8-6) vs. Western Kentucky (18-8, 11-3)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks for its fifth straight conference win against Charlotte. Western Kentucky’s last CUSA loss came against the Florida International Panthers 81-76 on Feb. 1. Charlotte came up short in a 70-54 game at Rice in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have collectively scored 45 percent of Western Kentucky’s points this season and 52 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Charlotte, Jordan Shepherd, Drew Edwards and Amidou Bamba have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all 49ers points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Jahmir Young has had his hand in 42 percent of all Charlotte field goals over the last three games. Young has 18 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Charlotte has dropped its last six road games, scoring 63 points and allowing 73.8 points during those contests. Western Kentucky has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 77.6 points while giving up 69.6.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The 49ers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky has an assist on 31 of 70 field goals (44.3 percent) across its past three outings while Charlotte has assists on 47 of 69 field goals (68.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Charlotte and Western Kentucky are the class of the CUSA in terms of getting to the foul line. The 49ers are ranked second in the conference and have averaged 20.2 free throws while the Hilltoppers are ranked first and have attempted 22 per game.

