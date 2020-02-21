Miss Tiny, Boxer Mix, our Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Tonight we introduce you to a quiet, affectionate senior dog. Miss Tiny is our WHIZ / Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week.

Miss Tiny has a lot of life experience and would make a good companion in a quiet home.

“This is Miss Tiny. She’s a 13-year-old boxer mix. She has one of the best personalities. Here at the shelter, our animals come in and we don’t know their complete story, but I think if this gal could talk, she would pull at everyone’s heartstrings. She does well with children, she does well with cats, and of course if you have other dogs at home and you want to come in and do a meet and greet, that’s one of our policies here at the shelter. Tiny will have to be kept inside. She’s not a really big fan of the cold.”

Standard adoption fees at the Animal Shelter Society are 115-dollars. That covers spay and neuter, vaccinations, de-worming and flea preventatives.

“She’s very calm, she’s very gentle. She can take food from your hand very gently. It’s almost like she’s asking you if it’s okay to eat. There’s no aggression in Miss Tiny whatsoever. She is a dream dog for a home.”

The Animal Shelter Society is located at 1430 Newark Road, across from the O-U-Z Zane State campus, just west of Zanesville.