Local Special Olympics Athletes Compete in Finals

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Special Olympics athletes with the Muskingum County Board of Developmental Disabilities are competing in State Finals in Bowling Green this weekend.

The Starlight Tigers were escorted out of town by Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputies this morning on their way to northwest Ohio.

“Team black made it to the final four, so they are going. We have seven swimmers that are going to compete, and we have four basketball skills that are going to compete.”

The teams have had a lot of competition in the past several months to make this to this level. Their coaches say it takes coordination, skill and dedication to their respective sports.

“The swimmers had a competition in Canton, Ohio, so we were allotted eight swimmers to go to the state meet. Basketball skills had a competition in Elyria, Ohio and Team Black had one competition in Strasburg, then they went to Elyria for three days in a row and won the Northeast Regional Winners, Champs.”

The athletes gathered in the gym at Starlight School for a short inspirational session before boarding the bus.