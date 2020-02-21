Library Hosts Home School Children for Programs

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Parents who home school their grade school-age children bring their students to John McIntire Library to take part in age-appropriate math and geometry lessons.



The home-school program is placed front and center on the third Friday of every month at the library in downtown Zanesville.



“This month, we’re doing tangrams, which is kind of like math and geometry, and so what they do is there’s seven shapes, two small triangles, two large triangles, one medium triangle, a square and a parallelogram. With those, they can make shapes. They can make a flower, a bunny, a chicken, and it helps them learn shapes, also along with geometry words like rotation and flip. It also gets them kind of excited for geometry for some that are slowly approaching that stage in their grade.”



Usually about 25 families register for the home school program at John McIntire Library. The library specializes on lesson plans for students kindergarten to third grade.



“Hands-on definitely is a big thing because sometimes in schools everyone’s used to reading from worksheets or a book when they have something to touch that’s colorful and play games but learn at the same time. It gets them really engaged and excited to learn.”



The library staff sends out a survey to home school parents to determine the focus of the program curriculum.