Indiana St. looks to extend streak vs Evansville

Indiana State (15-11, 8-7) vs. Evansville (9-19, 0-15)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Evansville. Indiana State has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Purple Aces. Evansville’s last win in the series came on March 2, 2017, an 83-72 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Evansville has relied heavily on its seniors this year. K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Purple Aces points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Riley has directly created 42 percent of all Evansville field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 25 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Evansville is 0-14 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 9-5 when it scores at least 67.

BEHIND THE ARC: Indiana State’s Jordan Barnes has attempted 134 3-pointers and connected on 39.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Indiana State and Evansville are ranked atop the MVC in terms of ball security. The Sycamores are ranked first in the conference and have committed a turnover on 17.5 percent of their possessions this year, 11.5 turnovers per game. The Purple Aces are ranked second with a turnover percentage of 18.5 percent, 12.8 per game.

