Google Exec Speaks at OUZ/Zane State Symposium

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Students and community leaders gather for a symposium at the Ohio University-Zanesville/Zane State campus to hear a speech from a prominent tech leader in Silicon Valley.

Today’s Future of Work and Education Summit was the third of four such events focusing on preparing students for the workforce.

“Focused on what are educational institutions from high school all the way up through higher ed doing to prepare students for the future, particularly in issues of technology, problem-solving skills and really just anticipating the way in which the workforce will change over the next ten, twenty years.”

Students from local high schools, Mid-East Career & Technical Center, Zane State, Ohio University, business leaders and nonprofits were in this morning’s audience.

“Jamie Casap, the Chief Education Evangelist from Google came to talk to us for about an hour. He gave a great talk about the way in which particularly 18-year-olds, that sort of teenage population, are really looking to solve problems in the world more than they’re looking for just a degree or a traditional college experience.”

The fourth and final summit in this series is set for sometime in April and will feature only roundtable discussions.