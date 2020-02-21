Golf Club Plans Wedding Hosting Open House

NASHPORT, Ohio — Virtues Golf Club near Nashport is planning an open house tomorrow to showcase their services for planning and hosting weddings.

The management team at the golf club says they put a lot of consideration into making the venue elegant and charming.

“Our venue is a timeless venue. It can be as elegant as possible, down to rustic which is very popular right now as well. We will be talking about the wedding packages that we offer and all of the packages that go along with that. Our wedding packages are very different from some venues because we include everything in the package, so you don’t have to go outside to get your linens, we have our catering within; we do not allow outside catering. But then the brides, their families can see all of that.”

The wedding open house on Saturday will include head table settings and four different tables showcasing various linens. Their general manager says there’s more than meets the eye.

“We actually have a couple of new houses built for the facility, so I’ll be down by the houses to kind of showcase, kind of give people a quick tour and how to package all of the houses with their biggest day.”

A wedding planner is included in the price of scheduling a wedding at Virtues. Anyone wanting to attend tomorrow’s open house can do so free of charge.